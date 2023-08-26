I spoke with my nephew as his father drove him to his new college campus. He has declared a major in Biology and a minor in Computer Science. In addition, my young relative will participate in the school orchestra and the tennis team.

What is bittersweet is his girlfriend, who he leaves behind, helped him to pack for college.

As his aunt, I reflect on him growing up:

I remember his excitement as guests entered his parents’ home during his one-year birthday party.

At age 3, I bought him neon sandals, and he asked for them to be put on his feet immediately. Once the shoes were on, he began to dance!

At age 5, while on vacation, I pushed him around a hotel lobby luggage cart while others in our family checked in.

At age 10, I took him to a bookstore to buy a Minecraft book. Then I splurged on Frappuccinos for us at a nearby café.

At age 15, I called his home to speak to him. A very low voice that wasn’t familiar to me said, “Hello, Aunt Robyn.”

At age 17, I watched him skateboard up and down steep neighborhood driveways.

College is a new adventure. It’s a rite of passage.

It’s a time for my nephew to meet a diversity of people. It’s a time for him to learn new theories and perspectives. It’s time for him to make further decisions.

I hope my nephew has an outstanding college experience while implementing a healthy balance of studying and socializing. Like me, I hope his college years will be the best years of his life.