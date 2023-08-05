When I think of autumn, I reflect on going out with my brother’s young ‘uns to select pumpkins. When my friend feels about the late summer and fall, she thinks about boiled peanuts.

Boiled peanuts are a Southern staple and, to some, a delicacy.

I met Kat during my sophomore year of college. We had similar educational and career goals. We had some of the same friends but didn’t know each other.

Kat and I are very different. She prefers to play in pool tournaments in college towns, while I enjoy ballroom dancing. Nevertheless, we have remained good friends over the years.

Once, Kat came to visit me one summer. She hit it off with my friend, Trevor Beamer. (Sorry, Gamecock football fans, not kin to Coach Shane Beamer.)

Kat returned to North Carolina five years ago to attend her mother’s 70th birthday celebration. The next day, Kat and I participated in a college mini-reunion of six former classmates and friends.

At the reunion brunch, Kat asked, “Does anyone know where I can find some boiled peanuts to take home? I thought momentarily and then exclaimed, “There’s an outdoor market near where I work. They sell boiled peanuts this time of year.”

Like many people I have met over the years, boiled peanuts have a shell with a coarse texture, but the peanut is soft on the inside.

Kat enjoyed scooping the peanuts from a large hot metal pot and placing them in large styrofoam containers with lids.

My friend loves Southern boiled peanuts. Sometimes, even more than reminiscing about charming Trevor Beamer.

You can take the gal out of the South, but you cannot take the South out of the gal.