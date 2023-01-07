 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ROBYN BENJAMIN: Reflecting on my two grandmothers

Robyn Lynne Benjamin

My two grandmothers were different from each other. However, they both molded me into who I am today. I feel blessed to have personality traits of both women.

Both of my grandmas possessed a strong work ethic. My Dad’s mom, Molly, was a physician’s secretary and kept a spotless home. Because her mother died very young, Molly helped to bring up three of her sisters, the youngest being only 12 years old. My mom’s mom, Gert, worked in a bakery and volunteered to help immigrants new to her community. Gert was the “peacemaker” of everyone in her family. One of her great-nieces made her daughter’s middle name after Gert!

Molly and Gert were both fine cooks. Family members and friends fondly remember “Grandma Molly’s Rice” and “Grandma Gert’s Chicken” recipes.

Molly loved attending the theater. She took me to the youth theater so often that I loved attending plays and musicals. So, not only did I take acting lessons, but I was cast in a semi-professional musical of Peter Pan when I was in fifth grade.

Gert didn’t miss a yard sale. She also fancied vintage and other resale home decors. As an adult, I became an antiques and collectibles vendor in a brick-and-mortar establishment for several years. Gert encouraged me to be a writer at a very young age. She gave my cousin and me spelling tests and awarded us inexpensive but cute prizes. Although my cousin Laurie became an attorney, I was always the best speller!

For my bridal shower in March 1991, Molly came from Florida, and Gert came from Ohio to be part of the festivities. Both women gave my former husband and me extraordinary, beautiful gifts, including fine china and silverware. But the values that they passed down to me were more important.

My grandmas were helpful to their families. My grandmas were kind to their neighbors. Molly and Gert were both blessings to their families.

