My cousin, Katelyn, always taught her son to avoid strangers. She emphasized to her son, Ryan, to avoid “bad men.”

When Ryan began high school at a private school, he was favored by other incoming freshmen and upper-level students on the school’s swim team.

Ryan was always one to follow the rules. He never liked it when other people didn’t follow the rules.

Noteworthy to me about my cousin was when he was in fifth grade, he befriended a boy who was physically limited to a wheelchair. Ryan welcomed the boy to a birthday party, where he may otherwise have felt he didn’t belong.

In addition to getting along with people his age, Ryan converses nicely with adults. His dad’s colleagues and friends admire Ryan’s savvy and sense of humor.

So, when Ryan began complaining about the school’s swim team coach, everyone questioned it. We wondered, “What could be so terrible about the coach that Ryan would disapprove of him so much?”

Then, one autumn day, we were no longer confused. We were alarmed! Ryan had been expelled from high school!

When a shock like this happens, parents are initially engulfed in disbelief. They yell at their kid. They take away car privileges, computer games, and cellphones.

After a few weeks, acceptance settles in. Parents drive their teenager to the new public school, which he likes much more.

Ryan began the new school excelling in grades, marching band and the tennis team. Through the powers of Instagram, Ryan became reacquainted with a lovely young lady he knew in middle school.

Today, their relationship continues to flourish.

However, I find it unfortunate that there is still a “bad man” at the private school. The swim coach continues to lurk throughout the locker room. And no one, including Ryan, can stop him.