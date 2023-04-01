During the pandemic, a family with three small children and a baby lived in my neighborhood. The kids did not have much excitement in their young lives. The children were new to town and lived hundreds of miles away from their grandparents, aunts and uncles. Also, the daughters were home-schooled, thus making it difficult for them to meet new friends.

An idea struck me like a lightning bolt in an April storm. I dressed up as an Easter Bunny and entertained the children on Easter. First, I asked the parents if I could visit their family early on Easter morning. Then, after their approval, I borrowed an Easter Bunny costume from a friend. It was still wrapped up and had never been worn. Once in costume, I felt like a sports team mascot.

Easter morning arrived, and at 7 a.m., I texted the children’s mother that I was on my way to the family’s residence. The mother opened the door; the kids were still in pajamas. Yet, the children’s eyes were wide open in wonder. They seemed to be in a magical dream world with the Easter Bunny and her baskets as the focal point.

Each child was given Easter gifts chosen especially for them. The gifts included candy, such as small chocolate eggs, jelly beans, and marshmallow rabbits. In addition, the girls were given hair accessories, the boy received a toy truck, and the baby was given a small soccer ball.

Afterward, the children cooperated in having their picture taken with their dad holding the baby and the Easter Bunny in the center. Their mother captured these and other joyous moments on her camera.

When I began to head to the door, the children begged me to stay. Finally, the mother said, “The Easter Bunny has other children to visit.” I waved goodbye, and I “bunny hopped” home.

Few families are visited by their own personal Easter Bunny. The children’s eyes lit up, and smiles and laughter followed. That was my intention, to create Easter morning merriment for the children. I always feel good making people of all ages happy.

Hopefully, the kids will reflect on the Easter Bunny visit as they grow older. The visit was two years ago. If one of the children ever asks me, “Who was the Easter Bunny,” I’ll never tell.