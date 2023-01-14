ROBYN BENJAMIN: The mourning jogger

Tony was more than just another athlete at the track.

Extending his kindness to everyone, he cherished people close to him, including his family. When his sons caused trouble in school, the textile business owner left his workplace to meet with the principal. Tony surprised his wife with a new red luxury sports car for her birthday.

When I was 21, daylight introduced herself above a nearby high school athletic track. That morning when I arrived, I was shocked to see Tony jogging because his father, Maurice, had passed away earlier that week. I felt sympathetic to Tony. However, I questioned why Tony wasn’t amongst the familiarity, warmth, and love of his family.

Tony kept jogging and didn’t stop. Then, suddenly, he slowed down around a corner. The fit athlete stumbled to the side and quickly grabbed his towel. Tears mixed with perspiration trickled down his red T-shirt.

Out of respect for Tony, I didn’t let him know I was present. He never knew that I had observed his moment. As Tony appeared stronger, I disappeared.

Grief is a powerful emotion. No one wants to feel sadness and loss, but most of us do at some point in our lives. I am amazed by the different ways that grief affects people.

Years later, Tony’s life was interrupted again. He experienced his illness, followed by hospitalization. Again, my denial desired to jump on a train and run away.

I am now seated in the last row of a graveside funeral. My cleats are at home. Tony is in the casket.

During the macabre morning, in-laws from southern Louisiana add humor. Tony’s oldest son smiles and shakes hands. Another son is in a reverie far away. Tony’s daughter clings to her husband. A nephew arrives late, but he needs to hug me.

Why was Tony jogging alone at the track so many years ago? Experience has tapped me on the shoulder and whispered in my ear that mourners sometimes cope in solitude.

A sad melody concludes the funeral. Robust men pick up their shovels. No one can bury my memories! My memory of The Mourning Jogger.