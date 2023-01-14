 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

ROBYN BENJAMIN: The mourning jogger

  • 0
Mourning at the track

Morning is exuberant at this North Carolina high school athletic track where Robyn experienced her friend (in sadness and loss.)

 Robyn Benjamin, special to the Independent Tribune

Tony was more than just another athlete at the track.

Extending his kindness to everyone, he cherished people close to him, including his family. When his sons caused trouble in school, the textile business owner left his workplace to meet with the principal. Tony surprised his wife with a new red luxury sports car for her birthday.

When I was 21, daylight introduced herself above a nearby high school athletic track. That morning when I arrived, I was shocked to see Tony jogging because his father, Maurice, had passed away earlier that week. I felt sympathetic to Tony. However, I questioned why Tony wasn’t amongst the familiarity, warmth, and love of his family.

Tony kept jogging and didn’t stop. Then, suddenly, he slowed down around a corner. The fit athlete stumbled to the side and quickly grabbed his towel. Tears mixed with perspiration trickled down his red T-shirt.

People are also reading…

Out of respect for Tony, I didn’t let him know I was present. He never knew that I had observed his moment. As Tony appeared stronger, I disappeared.

Grief is a powerful emotion. No one wants to feel sadness and loss, but most of us do at some point in our lives. I am amazed by the different ways that grief affects people.

Years later, Tony’s life was interrupted again. He experienced his illness, followed by hospitalization. Again, my denial desired to jump on a train and run away.

I am now seated in the last row of a graveside funeral. My cleats are at home. Tony is in the casket.

During the macabre morning, in-laws from southern Louisiana add humor. Tony’s oldest son smiles and shakes hands. Another son is in a reverie far away. Tony’s daughter clings to her husband. A nephew arrives late, but he needs to hug me.

Why was Tony jogging alone at the track so many years ago? Experience has tapped me on the shoulder and whispered in my ear that mourners sometimes cope in solitude.

A sad melody concludes the funeral. Robust men pick up their shovels. No one can bury my memories! My memory of The Mourning Jogger.

Robyn Lynne Benjamin

Robyn Lynne Benjamin

Robyn enjoys writing creative non-fiction about people who make a positive impression on her life. You are welcome to contact her at Cabarruscountyitsallgood@gmail.com.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

James Broughel: Nuclear fusion is the energy source of the future

James Broughel: Nuclear fusion is the energy source of the future

Nuclear fusion topped headlines around the world last month when scientists at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California announced an essential milestone in developing this nascent technology. They achieved “ignition,” meaning more energy came out of a reaction than was needed to make the reaction occur. Despite some significant remaining challenges, there are strong reasons to believe a fusion-powered future awaits us. 

JOHN D. BURNS: Duke Energy’s rolling blackouts illuminated the benefits of solar

JOHN D. BURNS: Duke Energy’s rolling blackouts illuminated the benefits of solar

Christmas weekend, over half a million Carolinians found themselves without power during one of the coldest snaps in recent memory. For hours at a time on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day — even though most factories and businesses were closed and not using power — hundreds of thousands of people in North and South Carolina celebrated a dark and cold holiday while Duke Energy appealed to other ...

Cal Thomas: Too late to close the barn door

Cal Thomas: Too late to close the barn door

After months of ignoring the problem and demonstrably false claims by his Homeland Security secretary that the southern border is “secure,” President Biden is finally visiting the area this week as part of a trip to Mexico.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts