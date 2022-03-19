ROBYN BENJAMIN: The Pets We Love

Many pets have become regarded as members of the family. Our fur babies seem to bring humor into our busy lives. Pets innately know how to make us grin or laugh. Our pets sense when we need their compassion and companionship the most.

One of my favorite YouTube videos is a dog riding on the back of a motorcycle, holding on to its owner’s waist. It’s a riot! There was a definite creative influence and input during the production of this video. The video accompanied by upbeat music makes me smile every time I watch it!

I saw a chihuahua in a pastel pink ruffled dress at a pet-friendly outdoor art festival a couple of years ago. As the dog pranced next to her lady owner, it was apparent that the dressed dog was more stylish than her owner.

Outside a coffee shop, a medium-size dog showcased his talent. The beagle — utilizing great precision — ran slowly, forming several figure 8’s on a large patch of mowed grass. It was a unique dog trick. Next year I’d like to see the same beagle do the same trick on ice and ice skates!