ROBYN BENJAMIN: The Pets We Love

Many pets have become regarded as members of the family. Our fur babies seem to bring humor into our busy lives. Pets innately know how to make us grin or laugh. Our pets sense when we need their compassion and companionship the most.
One of my favorite YouTube videos is a dog riding on the back of a motorcycle, holding on to its owner’s waist. It’s a riot! There was a definite creative influence and input during the production of this video. The video accompanied by upbeat music makes me smile every time I watch it!
I saw a chihuahua in a pastel pink ruffled dress at a pet-friendly outdoor art festival a couple of years ago. As the dog pranced next to her lady owner, it was apparent that the dressed dog was more stylish than her owner.
Outside a coffee shop, a medium-size dog showcased his talent. The beagle — utilizing great precision — ran slowly, forming several figure 8’s on a large patch of mowed grass. It was a unique dog trick. Next year I’d like to see the same beagle do the same trick on ice and ice skates!
I observed two dogs, one slightly taller than the other, dancing cheek to cheek in a park. The pets looked as though they could have been dancing to Andy Williams’s song, “Moon River.” But according to one of the owners, the dogs had only met less than an hour before their random, romantic, early evening dance.
I pet sat for a Labrador retriever who could tell time on an analog clock! I was amazed that Blazer barked and ran in circles during the exact moment when his owner should have been walking into the living room.
Many dogs and cats run to the window when they hear our car, van, or truck pull into the driveway. Perhaps it is the cacophony of a vehicle’s loud engine competing with the electric sound of the garage door as it opens. Nevertheless, our pets are happy to see us after a long-awaited arrival.
Our otherwise handsome, proud canine Buddy looks like a drowned rat when I bathe him. After the bath is over, I put a towel over Buddy’s head, and he seems to resemble one of the “Star Wars” movie characters!
Pets are a great responsibility, but they can also be great entertainment.
