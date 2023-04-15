A friend worked out and practiced with her softball team while dreaming of playing with her team at the Summer Olympics in London in 2012. This young woman played for her college team, and another team ranked high in her state. Unfortunately, during that year, the softball event was eliminated. Although disappointed, she moved to a new city a few years later, began a new, exciting and glamorous career, and looks forward to marrying her future husband in August.

I had to readjust my own life in my early 20s. Once, I desired a long-term career as a journalist. Instead, I married my former husband and moved to New Orleans. Unfortunately, New Orleans is known for off-shore drilling, not publishing! However, several years later, I am grateful for the opportunity to write a newspaper column.

I have two other friends who developed rewarding lives after facing adversity.

One friend accepted a career position and moved his wife and two children to a city hundreds of miles away. Unfortunately, after a few years, his job was unexpectedly terminated. Yet, he was strong and did not despair. In his new job position, he devotes his efforts to positively changing our world today while simultaneously earning a Master’s degree.

Another gentleman was addicted to drugs in high school. His future looked dim to him and everyone who cared about him. But, through determination and faith, he modified his lifestyle. First, he earned a college degree. Then, when he was hiking in a foreign country, sweaty and disheveled, he discovered unconditional love with a young woman he eventually married. Today, he is an ambitious businessman. And looks like a movie star. More importantly, he is fit and healthy, kind to everyone, and volunteers in the community. He is happy.

People can find happiness at any age or in any situation. We found the silver linings in our lives. Readers, you can too!