ROBYN LYNNE BENJAMIN: A terrific time with the twins

The hotel elevator door opened to the lobby, and my 9-year-old fraternal twin cousins Owen and Jax stood in front of me, both smiling. I had been speaking to a rather tall, muscular man in the elevator. He had been a former college athlete. Jax looked up at him and said, “Are you my cousin, too?”

Owen and Jax are my Cousin Martin’s two sons. Running an antique business followed by a pandemic delayed my trip to Atlanta. This was the first time I spent quality time with the boys in quite a while.

At Martin’s house, he began to grill chicken and vegetables. Jax introduced me to the family’s small white dog and tabby and tuxedo cats.

Displayed in the playroom closet, Owen proudly showed off his collection of plush Baby Yodas. I felt that Owen and I bonded when he asked me to race his remote control Baby Yoda in a spaceship on wheels. I gladly accepted the challenge. And, yes, I let Baby Yoda win!

The next day, Martin, Owen, Jax and I ate lunch on an outside deck of a restaurant. Several dogs accompanied by their owners passed by our table. A golden retriever. A poodle. A beagle. A mutt. Owen asked each dog owner, “May I pet your dog?” as many times as I ordered rounds of ice water on an Atlanta summer afternoon.

The most memorable dog was a ferocious, large black German shepherd with big eyes and large, sharp teeth. I expressed, “I’d like that dog to chase my ex-boyfriend to the end of the earth.” Martin smiled. The twins burst out in laughter.

Throughout the weekend, Owen and Jax playfully tried to “get each other’s goat.” But when they thought Martin and I weren’t looking, Owen was harmoniously pushing Jax on a swing on a playground. It was like a scene from television’s “The Waltons” or “Seventh Heaven.”

Children sometimes innately show unconditional love to adult family members. It was wonderful to connect with Owen and Jax. I look forward to communicating with both boys on FaceTime.

Will more years lapse before I see the twins again? No! A family reunion is scheduled to be in North Carolina next year.