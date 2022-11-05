 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ROBYN LYNNE BENJAMIN: Boating with Buddy the Dog

Buddy

Buddy the dog and his day on a boat.

 Robyn Lynne Benjamin photo

One Saturday afternoon, my small dog, Buddy, and I took a walk around a lake where families in paddle boats joyfully passed by us. Buddy was dressed in his Panthers football jersey.

As a random act of kindness, a gentleman with four children offered to purchase a half-hour paddle boat ride for Buddy and me. I graciously accepted the boating adventure.

First, I was helped down to a paddle boat by a strong, good-natured employee. Secondly, the young man carefully handed my Terrier over to me.

Considering that this was Buddy’s first boating escapade, he was at ease. When I was asked what my dog’s name was, with humor, I replied, “Buddy the Sailor Boy!”

As I steered the paddle boat, adults smiled and waved at Buddy and me.

Young children giggled. One child told me that Buddy was cute, another child inquired about the dog’s breed.

Paddle boating allowed my legs to participate in a healthy workout, enriched by the sun’s Vitamin D.

After we disembarked the paddle boat, Buddy was thirsty. One of the servers from a restaurant situated alongside the lake brought a bowl of fresh water outside for Buddy to drink.

During that sunny afternoon, I didn’t think about the issues and inconveniences of the pandemic. Instead, I focused my attention on the beauty of the natural surroundings, the kindness of others, and the quality time that I spend with my dog, Buddy.

Robyn Lynne Benjamin

Robyn Lynne Benjamin

Robyn enjoys writing creative non-fiction about people who make a positive impression on her life. You are welcome to contact her at Cabarruscountyitsallgood@gmail.com.

