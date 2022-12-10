ROBYN LYNNE BENJAMIN: Buddy and I discover new heights

One Saturday, I took my dog, Buddy, to an assisted living residence. We climb a hill to visit with residents of various ages. Our goal was to offer sunshine to people who needed it the most. All the people were appreciative of Buddy’s warmth and good nature. Buddy was the star of the show.

A resident, in jest, facetiously invites Buddy to move in with her. Another woman gave him treats. She thought that I wasn’t looking. But I was.

Afterward, I surprise Buddy with an adventure to a neighborhood playground. Leaves were falling everywhere. With my assistance, Buddy mounts the four-foot metal plane. My dog is not afraid of heights. He would stay there longer if I let him.

During the drive home, Buddy snuggles up to me and sleeps. To him, it has been just another day. To me, it has been a productive Saturday. We have helped out in the community while enjoying our time together.