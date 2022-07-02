ROBYN LYNNE BENJAMIN: Business advice from a medical doctor

One March morning, my left elbow was in pain. Putting on my shirt or driving my car around the neighborhood block was difficult. Finally, my pain became so excruciating that I was referred to an orthopedic surgeon.

At the reception desk of the medical office, my elbow hurt so terribly I couldn’t even fill out the forms on an iPad. Luckily, one of the administrative assistants was available to help me.

After X-rays were imaged, the doctor came into the room. I have known this physician for many years because he and my dad are friends. He asked, “Robyn, how did you hurt your elbow? I want to hear the whole story; don’t leave out any details.”

My reply was, “Sir, it probably hurts because I have used it to help move furniture as part of my antique/vintage furniture and collectibles business.”

After the medical appointment, my elbow pain persisted. Finally, after six-week follow-ups with the physician, he performed surgery on my elbow. The surgery took place at a nearby hospital.

Memorable to me was the physician’s advice: “Robyn, be the brains of the business operation. Let other people move the furniture.”

And that is exactly what I did.

Although bookkeeping was still a priority, I concentrated more on purchasing and merchandising smaller items. I let my friend, Todd, and his sidekick move everything from roll-top desks to huge vintage china cabinets.

The surgery was followed by physical therapy. My elbow is no longer a menace to me. It was less sore, and with new marketing strategies, my sales began to soar!

Today, I own the business, but on a smaller scale. I also concentrate on writing. Therefore, I am enthusiastic when someone asks me to assist them in writing an essay or preparing and participating in speaking engagements at various clubs and organizations.

I believed that the surgeon could help my elbow pain to stop. Moreover, the surgeon believed in my intellect, ambition and potential for success.

Robyn writes about everyday people who touch her in unique ways. You can contact Robyn at Cabarruscountyitsallgood@gmail.com.