ROBYN LYNNE BENJAMIN: Collecting glass clowns

When I was in high school, I visited my aunt during Thanksgiving.
Inside her china cabinet were beautiful figurines of glass clowns.
The collection featured clowns of different colors of glass.
I was determined to start my own collection. I headed to the Metrolina Fairgrounds monthly antiques and collectibles show to look for the clowns. No luck. I described the clowns in detail to relatives and friends to search for them in their bargain-hunting travels. No luck.
While in college, I attended an antique show in Columbia, South Carolina. At last, on the third row of vendor tables, I found 12 out of 16 clowns showcased on a mirrored tray.
Each clown was priced at $7. I was on a college budget so I could only afford four clowns. I remember the vendor knocking $3 off the total price.
For a few years, I have continued to find this series of clowns at regional antique shows.
These festive figurines have traveled with me everywhere I have moved.
To New Orleans. To Alexandria, Virginia. Back to North Carolina.
Each clown holds balloons and is smiling. I like to smile with them.
They are symbols of the happy memories of my young adult years.
Robyn enjoys writing creative non-fiction about people who make a positive impression on her life. You are welcome to contact her at Cabarruscountyitsallgood@gmail.com.