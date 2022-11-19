 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ROBYN LYNNE BENJAMIN: Collecting glass clowns

Glass clowns

The collection was gathered from various markets across the South.

 Robyn Lynne Benjamin, Special to the Independent Tribune

When I was in high school, I visited my aunt during Thanksgiving.

Inside her china cabinet were beautiful figurines of glass clowns.

The collection featured clowns of different colors of glass.

I was determined to start my own collection. I headed to the Metrolina Fairgrounds monthly antiques and collectibles show to look for the clowns. No luck. I described the clowns in detail to relatives and friends to search for them in their bargain-hunting travels. No luck.

While in college, I attended an antique show in Columbia, South Carolina. At last, on the third row of vendor tables, I found 12 out of 16 clowns showcased on a mirrored tray.

Each clown was priced at $7. I was on a college budget so I could only afford four clowns. I remember the vendor knocking $3 off the total price.

For a few years, I have continued to find this series of clowns at regional antique shows.

These festive figurines have traveled with me everywhere I have moved.

To New Orleans. To Alexandria, Virginia. Back to North Carolina.

Glass Clowns

The clowns are symbols of memories from life as a young adult.

Each clown holds balloons and is smiling. I like to smile with them.

They are symbols of the happy memories of my young adult years.

Glass clowns

Robyn’s collection began after she saw her aunt’s collection one Thanksgiving.
Robyn Lynne Benjamin

Robyn Lynne Benjamin

Robyn enjoys writing creative non-fiction about people who make a positive impression on her life. You are welcome to contact her at Cabarruscountyitsallgood@gmail.com.

