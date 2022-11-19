ROBYN LYNNE BENJAMIN: Collecting glass clowns

When I was in high school, I visited my aunt during Thanksgiving.

Inside her china cabinet were beautiful figurines of glass clowns.

The collection featured clowns of different colors of glass.

I was determined to start my own collection. I headed to the Metrolina Fairgrounds monthly antiques and collectibles show to look for the clowns. No luck. I described the clowns in detail to relatives and friends to search for them in their bargain-hunting travels. No luck.

While in college, I attended an antique show in Columbia, South Carolina. At last, on the third row of vendor tables, I found 12 out of 16 clowns showcased on a mirrored tray.

Each clown was priced at $7. I was on a college budget so I could only afford four clowns. I remember the vendor knocking $3 off the total price.

For a few years, I have continued to find this series of clowns at regional antique shows.

These festive figurines have traveled with me everywhere I have moved.

To New Orleans. To Alexandria, Virginia. Back to North Carolina.

Each clown holds balloons and is smiling. I like to smile with them.

They are symbols of the happy memories of my young adult years.