ROBYN LYNNE BENJAMIN: How I became a Panthers fan

For years, the only Carolina Panthers football player that I had heard of was Cam Newton. I didn’t become a true Panthers fan until the 2017 football season.

Because my interest for several years was meeting published book authors on a regional and national level, I couldn’t care less about professional football. One spring day, the two worlds collided.

I met Scott Fowler, a Charlotte Observer sportswriter. The journalist was kind enough to autograph his published books for me. In one book, he wrote, “Keep Pounding!” I thought to myself, “What does that mean?” I read in one of Scott’s books that Sam Mills, linebacker and Panthers coach, emphasized “Keep Pounding” when motivating the football team to do their very best. Tragically, a battle with cancer ended Sam’s life at a relatively young age.

In 2019, Showmars Restaurant, in conjunction with Panthers’ tight end Greg Olsen’s charity, “The Heartest Yard,” sponsored a brunch following a walk. The Heartest Yard raises funds for pediatric congenital heart disease patients. After the brunch, there was a Question and Answer session and an autograph party. I met Greg when he signed my football. This football is currently my prized possession.

At the beginning of 2020, I was at a public venue waiting for a friend to arrive. I spotted a 6-foot-5-inch man who appeared to weigh over 300 pounds. As he passed me, I said, “Sir, do you play football?” With a smile, he said goodheartedly, “Have you ever heard of the Panthers?” I exclaimed, “No way!” He responded, “Yes, I am Taylor Moton,” and opened the door to leave. I Googled Taylor Moton on my iPhone. The same face smiled at me from the screen. How often do you think offensive right tackles are recognized?

In 2019, I attended a Panthers home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

I looked over my shoulder as running back Christian McCaffrey flipped 360 degrees in the air to score a touchdown for the Panthers. Christian is quite an athlete! I wonder if Christian is half human, and half wildcat. Or panther!

Last summer, I drove to the Panthers training camp held at Wofford University in Spartanburg. While I was trying to get a good look at quarterbacks Sam Darnold and P.J. Walker, Dante Jackson, a defensive cornerback, ran to me and gave me a high-five.

After the practice, still behind the fence, Dante spoke with me. He has a great sense of humor. He wiped the sweat from his face on a towel and tried to throw the towel over the fence to me. Dante left, so one of the equipment guys eventually threw the towel over the fence. Thank goodness Dante is a cornerback instead of a quarterback. Just kidding. With Dante’s finesse and speed, he could, perhaps, play many of the professional football positions.

Towards the conclusion of the practice, I did have the opportunity to watch quarterback Sam Darnold throw 50-yard passes while Panthers wide receivers D.J. Moore and rookie Terrace Marshall were being interviewed. Being somewhat close to these high-profile athletes was surreal.

I attended the Panthers home game against the New York Jets in 2021. My Panthers fan journey has been enjoyable.

With enthusiasm, I am looking forward to the 2022 football season. But first, I need to buy a “Mayfield” game day jersey to alternate with my other Panthers jerseys!