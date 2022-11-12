ROBYN LYNNE BENJAMIN: Singing a duet for the first time

One evening, I sang a duet with a vocalist named Amanda. The song’s lyrics inspired hope during the pandemic.

I sang and danced when I was a child. I was cast in a youth theater production of “Peter Pan” when I was 11 years old. Simultaneously, I participated in my school’s choir. This was my first time singing in front of an audience as an adult.

Amanda provided me with the sheet music and recorded her voice and keyboard for me to refer to while practicing my large portion of the duet.

I practiced the song while stirring vinaigrette into my pasta salad, while bathing the dog, and while driving to watch the NFL Carolina Panthers train at Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

I rehearsed twice with Amanda and a kind pianist named William. It was surreal to collaborate alongside both of these talented musicians.

Fifteen minutes before the performance, the seats of the auditorium began to fill up.

When it was my turn to sing, I smiled and made eye contact with the audience. Singing on the grandiose stage in front of several people was exhilarating. I enjoyed performing so much I didn’t want the song to end!

Afterward, a stocky 10-year-old boy, whom I had only met once with his parents, approached me and exclaimed, “You did good!”

Crying tears of joy, my mother remarked, “Robyn, that was just beautiful! Just beautiful.” My dad smiled and told me that he was proud of me.

My younger self would not have dreamed that I would one day sing a duet with an accomplished vocalist. I am appreciative of Amanda granting me the opportunity to sing the duet with her. The success of the performance has built up my confidence to try new endeavors in the spectrum of fine arts activities and other leisure pastimes.