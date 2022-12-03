 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ROBYN LYNNE BENJAMIN: Thankful for Max

‘Be quiet! I am reading and need to concentrate!” That was David’s emphatic response to my introducing myself to him at a peer-led writing workshop 10 years ago.

As I became acquainted with David, I found him to be unhappy. Perhaps he was arrogant because he is a published novelist and has achieved career success in another profession.

I have had the misfortune of running into this man at a local bagel shop through the years.

I didn’t let David’s verbal abuse be a roadblock to my writing journey. Instead, I sought out other writing groups.

Recently, I met an uplifting, friendly book author named Max. Max and I have endured the fast-paced, sometimes hectic, somewhat exciting advertising world in our younger days.

Max, whom I describe in my own words as being “California casual” enlightened me with constructive, usually positive feedback on my literary pieces.

The day before Thanksgiving, I thanked Max by email for complimenting my writing.

I did not expect to hear back from him.

To my surprise, Max wrote back to me later the same day. He said, “The thanks should go to you for writing well because I never give compliments I don’t mean …”

I do not receive kind emails like this every day, so his words were special to me. I felt myself blush.

Max’s encouragement will resonate with me throughout the holiday season.

Robyn enjoys writing creative non-fiction about people who make a positive impression on her life. You are welcome to contact her at Cabarruscountyitsallgood@gmail.com.

