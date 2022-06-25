ROBYN LYNNE BENJAMIN: The Gentleman, the terrier, and me

Sometimes on Saturdays, I walk by a mature man sitting at a round wrought iron table, reading classic fiction, outside of a local coffee shop. Although he usually smiles, other times, his face expresses loneliness and despondency.

So, one day, I brought my dog, Buddy, and sat down at the table. We introduced ourselves. He appreciated my dog, Buddy, a well-behaved Terrier.

The 90-year-old man named Earl was friendly and respectful to Buddy and me. He told me how much he’s missed his late wife and found solace by making friends on the coffee shop’s front patio. He mentioned that he had retired from a 40-year career and became a substitute teacher. He taught at the secondary school my brother, and I had once attended. Earl was a substitute teacher for more than 10 years, beginning in 2001.

Earl and I follow the South Carolina Gamecocks college football and the NFL Carolina Panthers teams. The elder and I have spent fascinating hours discussing the Carolina Panthers. We have reflected on football plays, football players, including quarterbacks, running backs, defensive backs, and past and present Panthers coaches.

It’s a nice feeling to become acquainted with someone who is almost old enough to be your grandfather. I feel connected to this wise man who offers me insight and encouragement. In truth, Earl accepts me unconditionally.

Earl seems to look forward to seeing Buddy and me on Saturday afternoons. Because Buddy is somewhat small, Earl holds him securely on his lap. When Earl is around the engaging dog, his smile is resplendent.

One Saturday, before I ran into the shop to order my green tea, I handed Buddy on a leash for Earl to hold. I assured Earl, “You are the only one outside my family that I allow holding Buddy’s leash when I am away!”

The following week, I decided to take pictures of Earl with Buddy. As time joyfully elapsed, they sat outdoors peacefully, watching customers pass by nonchalantly.

I miss my grandfather, “Grandpa Harry,” who passed away in 2003. Although no man could replace Grandpa Harry, Earl had now become a “grandpa figure” to Buddy and me.

The week before Father’s Day, I handed Earl a Father’s Day card with a dog on the front of it. Inside the card were the pictures I developed of Earl holding my dog. Earl asked, “Did Buddy help pick this card for me?” I replied, “Yes! We selected it at a store where Buddy was permitted to enter.”

My Terrier and I escorted Earl to his vintage blue sedan. We ensured that he safely opened his car door, put his cane in the back seat as usual, and placed his coffee in the beverage holder closest to the driver’s seat. Before he left, Earl rolled down the car window and confided in me, “This may be the only Father’s Day card I receive this year. I will use this card as a bookmark and think of you and Buddy. Thank you so very much.”

As the sun began to hide, Buddy and I stood in the parking lot and waved goodbye to Earl. Then, we watched our “adopted grandpa” drive slowly away to the comfort of his nearby home.

Robyn writes about everyday people who touch her in unique ways. You may contact Robyn at Cabarruscountyitsallgood@gmail.com.