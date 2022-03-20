Scott Hollifield: Bothering gators gets a bit more complicated

The Island Packet story explained critter-wranglers were called to the mini-golf course to remove a 12½-foot gator living — peacefully it seems — in a lagoon out of fear that it would someday eat a golfer.

Dead golfers are bad for business, so the removal is understandable.

The critter-wranglers secured the gator and invited spectators to get a closer look. That’s when things went off the rails.

The critter wrangler said between 20 and 30 people — “mostly excited tourists” — took turns riding the alligator and taking photos and videos, the newspaper reported.

And what do people who take photos and videos of themselves riding a giant gator do? They put them on social media, just as man has been doing for thousands of years.

Global outrage ensued, at least among the global alligator community, leading to the proposed legislative crackdown on gator molesting.

The change will of course be confusing to enthusiasts of both mini-golf and alligators. As the interim senior miniature-sports/giant-reptiles correspondent for this award-winning publication, I will try to clear up some of the confusion in the following Q&A’