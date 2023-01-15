Scott Hollifield: Prepare now for the great rat invasion

The rats are coming! The rats are coming!

No, it’s not a tagline from a cheap nature-run-amok movie currently playing on Pluto (the streaming service, not the dwarf planet on the edge of our solar system), but a terrifying forewarning I received by email.

The subject line read “Expert’s warning for North Carolina households over rat invasion, as cold period drives them into homes.”

If true, I suspect readers in neighboring South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia aren’t off the hook when it comes to the Great Southeastern Rat Invasion. Rodents tend not to respect state lines.

The frightening email came from The Pest Dude, which sounds like the guy no one wanted to sit behind in high school math class.

“I swear, Ronnie, if you hit the back of my chair once more, I am going to beat the absolute $#@& out of you in study hall.”

Instead, The Pest Dude (pestdude.com) is Zachary Smith from California, not Ronnie from 10th grade. According to his website, he is the “trusted source for DIY pest control” rather than an annoying punk who is going to get what’s coming to him in study hall.

“Rodents, above all other pests, are a public health concern as they can cause considerable damage to both residential and business premises,” Smith/Pest Dude said. “Not only can they damage the structures of both residential and business properties, but they can also significantly affect a business’ reputation.”

That is true. No one wants to stop by Mamaw Bertie’s House of Hotcakes and Travel Plaza for a late breakfast only to see an 8-pound Norway rat stuffing a dollar in the jukebox to play another Eric Church song.

That’s sure to get a bad Yelp review.

“As temperatures continue to drop, we’re seeing increase in service calls as rats continue looking for somewhere warm to spend the winter,” The Pest Dude said. “While most of us may associate rats with sewers and holes in the ground, brown rats are very nimble climbers, and can be found in attics and inside walls.”

What can we do to stop this plague upon our homes and businesses? The Pest Dude offers seven tips, plus I have some added advice.

Seal entry points to your home. (In fact, I advise including doors and windows, covering them with thick, plastic sheeting and industrial-grade caulk, entering and exiting only through the chimney. In case there is no chimney, seal the house completely and move away.)

Trim all trees at least 3 feet away from the roof line. (Trees more than 3 feet away provide perfect sniper cover to pick off the rats one at a time as they try to enter the house.)

Check your vents. (Especially to make sure neighbors you have angered have not placed “Welcome Rats” signs above them.)

Clean up debris piles. (“Who dumped all that trash in my yard? Ronnie, you son-of-a ...”)

Clean up rats’ favorite food such as fruits. (I was surprised to learn rats liked fruit. Years of watching cheap nature-run-amok movies suggested they preferred human flesh, especially those that escaped from clandestine government labs after growth serum experiments.)

Introduce natural predators. (A pack of rabid wolverines should do the trick. They may not get rid of the rats, but you’ll have a lot more to worry about than something skittering around the attic chewing on those old Billy Joel albums in the milk crate.)

Try repellents or hazing. (Hazing works well. Make the rats chug beer then paddle them and send them running through the quad in their underwear. They’ll either stay out of your house or join the frat.)

So, in conclusion, the rats are coming. Good luck, everyone (except you, Ronnie.)