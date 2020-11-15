Scott Hollifield: We're going to send 2020 out with a bang

I believe that marketing strategy was a huge success because by the time I got to Sparky’s, I wanted a T-shirt, a hermit crab, a leather hat, cowboy boots and — most of all — fireworks.

Let me say this about Sparky. He wasn’t lying about fireworks. He had a lot of them. An overwhelming amount. We wandered up and down the aisles of brightly colored packages of destruction.

“If I can help y’all find what you’re looking for, let me know,” said one of the fireworks specialists on duty.

I was going to say, “What do you figure is most likely to blow my thumb off?” but I didn’t want that on her conscience if it actually happens. Instead I said, ‘What do you recommend for about 30 bucks that will annoy the neighbors?”

I don’t really want to annoy the neighbors. They are good folks. I just wanted to see how she would react to that. She didn’t miss a beat.

“That pack right there should annoy ’em if you want to make a lot of noise," she said. “Bottle rockets are good if you’ve got an empty field. Do you have an empty field?”