As I write this article, I am in the middle of preparing lessons to teach at our church’s vacation Bible school (VBS) on July 21-23.

For over 120 years, churches have been doing Bible schools during the summer for children. I remember growing up, going to Bible school in the mornings and one or two crafts I did growing up still adorn my parent’s home. Over the years there have been changes, most VBS’ now take place in the evening rather than in the morning, they have gone from lasting two weeks to one week, to a few days or even a one-day VBS.

But if you mention vacation Bible school to an adult almost anywhere in the United States, most will remember going to at least one in their childhood.

It is important for churches to continue to have VBS because, no matter their religious background or current church involvement, many adults have had positive experiences with VBS and are willing to allow their children to attend.

VBS provides churches opportunities to minister to their community, provide lasting memories for children, but most importantly, provide chances to share the gospel with children and their families.

One of my favorite memories of Bible school happened in the early '90s. My wife was the director and would give Christian T-shirts to children who memorized lengthy passages of Scripture. One young boy struggled all week, but finally was able to say the verse. Nearly 20 years later, that now young man saw my wife and said to her, I still have that T-shirt.

You never know what impact you will make in vacation Bible school. If your church does VBS, volunteer. If they do not, take a chance and say you will lead one next year.