I have a confession to make. I am a month short of 57 years old and I still love to body surf. I have body surfed for 50 years. Every time I go to the beach, I still get out in the water to body surf.

Some people like boogie boards, (there were rafts when I was a kid) but I do not use them, I love the feeling of the water as it carries me. There is nothing like it in the world. The ocean waves are powerful. I have been driven into the sand by the water and have been turned upside down and even flipped by a wave. Despite that power and because of it, I enjoy catching a wave and letting it take me where it wants me to go.

I am by no means an expert; I have just learned so much about body surfing from years and years of practice. Over the next few weeks, I am going to share some of the things that I have learned about body surfing. I am going to do this not because I want you to learn to body surf, but because I have learned some things about living the Christian life from body surfing.

Jesus told his disciples that it was good for them that he was leaving (John 16:7). That really makes no sense to us, because if we had the opportunity to be with Jesus, we would think that would be the greatest experience in the world. But Jesus understood that if He stayed, to be with Jesus would mean being where He was located, but if Jesus left, He would send the Holy Spirit who would be with us wherever we go.

The Christian life is learning to live in the power of the Holy Spirit. Body surfing has taught me what it means to let the power of the Holy Spirit carry you. If you have struggled in the Christian life, you may need to learn to catch the wave of the Spirit, because God tells ‘Not by might nor by power, but by my Spirit,’ says the Lord Almighty. Zechariah 4:6.