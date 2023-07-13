Can you imagine someone telling you that they only eat once a week? Yet, about half of all protestant churchgoers say they read the Bible once a week or less.

If I tried to live that way with physical food, I would grow weak and die, and the same is true of spiritual food. Jesus responding to the temptation of Satan to turn stones into bread, said, “Man shall not live by bread alone, but by every word that comes from the mouth of God.” (Matthew 4:4 ESV)

To make sure that I am getting enough spiritual nourishment, Psalm 1 tells me that I need to delight in the Law of the Lord and meditate on it day and night. When I delight in something, I enjoy it and want it. I should want to read the Bible every day and then meditate on what I have read. To meditate on the Bible is to spend time thinking about it. If I read the Bible and spend no time thinking about it, there will be little or no spiritual impact in my life.

If I want the spiritual nourishment of the word of God, I must meditate on the verses I am reading. How do I do that? I can repeat a verse or phrase over again. I can write the verse in my own words. The best way I know of is to ask questions of the verse.

Ask — what does this verse teach me about God, who He is and what He has done? What does this verse teach me about me? Does this passage teach me a promise I need to believe, a principle I need to live by, a commandment I need to keep? Does this passage teach me about a sin to avoid or a sin I need to confess?

As I ask these questions and answer them, the word of God feeds my soul.