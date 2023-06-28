The phrase, “freedom is not free”, is typically credited to a retired U.S. Air Force Colonel by the name of Walter Hitchcock.

He said it to show is gratitude for all those who served in the military, and to help us who live in freedom to understand that this is only possible because of the risks taken by and the sacrifices made by those in the military. The phrase also shows our respect for those who also gave the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our freedom.

As an Air Force brat, I was taught from an early age to never take my freedom as an American for granted. Every freedom I have as an American citizen was and is continually fought for and protected by men and women across this great land. As we celebrate our Independence, we must commit ourselves to live responsibly in the freedom we have been given.

Jesus tells us that “if the Son sets you free, you will be free indeed.” John 8:36. We have been set free from the bondages of sin and death because of the sacrifice that Jesus made for us when he died on the cross.

As believers, we are called to live in that freedom by living by the spirit rather than living as if sin still controls us. We can say no to sin, and we can live with confidence that death has been defeated for us. Freedom is not free, it cost the life of God’s son, so live in the freedom that He purchased for you.