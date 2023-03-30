I read recently that the average attendance in evangelical churches in America is 65. Most churches identify themselves as small but in reality, they are average. I have a feeling that many churches choose small as their identity as an excuse for not making a difference in their community.

If we look at our size, or our age, or our budget to measure whether we can make a difference in our community, we are looking at the wrong things. Ultimately, we are looking at ourselves rather than God.

Jesus said to the church at Philadelphia (not Pennsylvania) that he had “set before you an open door, which no one is able to shut.” (Revelation 3:8) This door was an open door to share the gospel and minister to people. That door to make a difference in their community was always open.

Why did he do it for them. Jesus goes on to say in the same verse, “I know that you have but little power, and yet you have kept my word and have not denied my name.” This church made a difference because they relied on God’s power. Jesus says I know that you have little power, they knew it too.

They did not use their weakness as an excuse but as a reminder to always rely on God’s strength. They made a difference because they were obedient, they kept his word. They made a difference because they were bold witnesses of the Lord Jesus. They confessed Jesus before me and did not deny his name.

Every church can and should make a difference in their community and in our world. If we rely on Him, be obedient to His word, and boldly share Him with our world. Will your church make a difference?