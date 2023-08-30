I have often heard people say, “don’t pray for patience.” They say this because they believe that the only way to get patience is for God to put you through a circumstance that requires patience.

People think to get patience we must work at growing patience in our lives by going through trials. Trials do not produce patience, they reveal patience. The truth of the matter is that patience is already in every believer. A fruit of the Spirit is patience. Every believer in Jesus Christ has the Spirit of God in them. The Spirit manifests Himself in believers producing fruit which includes patience.

How does this happen in our lives. Paul says in Galatians 5:25, “Since we are living by the Spirit, let us follow the Spirit’s leading in every part of our lives.” To follow the Spirit’s leading is to first die to yourself, your desires, your agenda. Jesus said that if we follow Him, we must do this daily. For me, I must do it moment by moment. Second, to follow the Spirit’s leading, you must know the mind of the Spirit.

The only way to know this is to know the Word of God. Our minds must be transformed by renewing it through the word of God. God’s ways are not our ways, so therefore we must learn His ways through His word. Third, you must ask the Spirit to help you obey God’s Word. As you submit to Him in obedience you will walk in step with the Spirit.

How will you know if the Spirt is producing patience in your life? You go through trials that will reveal what the Spirit is doing in your life. So, the key to having patience is not praying for patience but living a life of obedience.