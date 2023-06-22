Many people across this county in April and early May planted their gardens, me included. I grew up watching my dad plant a garden each year, and I remember always complaining because it was hard work. But it rubbed off on me, and I continue to plant my own garden. However, I made it a little bit easier, by using raised beds and buckets.

But no matter what kind of garden you plant, it does no good to simply plant the garden and then leave it and do nothing else. To have a successful garden it requires perseverance. You must keep working at it.

You need to weed your garden, feed your garden, water your garden, protect your garden from bugs and some wildlife. You must keep working your garden before you ever see any fruit from your garden. But if you keep working at it, it will produce, and your perseverance will pay off.

The apostle Paul tells us “To work out your own salvation with fear and trembling, for it is God who works in you, both to will and to work for his good pleasure.” (Philippians 2:12-13).

We must keep working doing the things we know we should do. We must keep praying, keep meditating on the Bible, keep worshipping together, keep encouraging one another, keep fellowshipping with one another, keep witnessing, keep loving and keep serving. We must persevere but when we do, we will reap a harvest of godliness.