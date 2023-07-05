Sometimes we believe that we must do big things to make a difference. Because of this misunderstanding, we do not try to make a difference in the world around us. I was at the Harrisburg July 4th parade this week, when I saw the Purple Heart recipients float come by.

People didn’t seem to be paying attention, so I started to clap. Suddenly, more people began to applaud, until the whole area started to cheer. All it took was one simple clap of the hands to make a difference and suddenly people were getting the respect they deserved.

There is power in little acts of kindness that can change the world around you. Dianne Cranford is someone who does a little act of kindness that has made a difference. Since I started writing this article, I receive from Dianne a laminated copy of it each week. When I was sharing this with my dad, he said that she did this for him for years and it was a great encouragement to him for years. It has become a great encouragement to me. It is a little thing that makes a difference in my life.

You can make a difference in the lives of people around you; it doesn’t take you doing something great, it only takes doing little things on a consistent basis. They add up and make a difference. What little things can you do to encourage the people around you. A handwritten card or note, a small word of gratitude, a pat on the back are all things that can make a difference.