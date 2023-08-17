As a body surfer, the first thing you must learn is to be at the right place. If you go out too far, the waves are breaking too far behind you to catch them. If you do not go out far enough, the waves are breaking too soon, and you cannot ride them. You must find the right spot to wait to catch the waves.

The same is true when catching the wave of the Holy Spirit. You must be in the right position. First and foremost, it means you must be in the position of a child of God.

John 1:12 says, “But to all who did receive him (meaning Jesus), who believed in his name, he gave the right to become children of God.”

In addition to being a Christian, you must also be in the position of humility. You must relinquish control of your life to God.

Paul tells us in Ephesians 5:18 to not be drunk with wine but be filled with the Spirit. Just as alcohol can control your actions, we submit to the Holy Spirit. We are to wake up every day and say it is not my will, but I want your will to be done in and through my life.