Taking the Field: Finding a better tomorrow

When the history is finally written, those writing it are likely to conclude that this COVID-19 pandemic and its economic effects posed the greatest challenge to North Carolina municipalities since that created by the Great Depression.

Those living this crisis now have little time for such reflection, as the day-to-day decisions related to how life should proceed and how each community responds to the resulting financial problems ahead leave people focused on the moment.

If there is a silver lining to all this, it is that great leaders and great leadership are revealed and forged amid crisis. Lincoln and FDR did not lead through periods of calm and prosperity, but instead in times of upheaval and great challenge.

I am confident that our towns and cities can and will emerge through this period, despite the current pain, eventually stronger and more resilient. And that result will be because of strong local leadership.

And as you lead your communities through this time, I want you to know that the League is here, committed to helping in every step along the path.