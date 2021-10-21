THE MAYOR'S CHOICE: Kannapolis’ bright future but more work to be done

Home prices have soared in Kannapolis. For those who wanted to sell, they have enjoyed unexpected profits. But for people who rent or who want to stay in their homes, they have felt increased pressure to move out. To avoid gentrification, to protect the elderly and those on fixed income we need an intense planning effort and solutions. Our city council recognized and identified homelessness as a priority to develop solutions.

In addition to the new opportunities that are approaching the city, the last planning retreat prioritized 50+ projects (ready for action) and 50 studies (work that needs more data). The list includes fire stations, roads/sidewalks, and many more. The level of participation and the skills needed for council persons increases constantly. When I was elected, council met 2 times/month but less than an hour. Recently we have been meeting 2 times/month for 3-4 hours.