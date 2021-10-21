THE MAYOR'S CHOICE: Kannapolis’ bright future but more work to be done

KANNAPOLIS - Next year, 2022, could be the best year for Kannapolis since the Mill closed. That statement could seem an exaggeration with all the great things that have happened. If you consider a baseball park brought 250,000 visitors and staff, amid COVID, VIDA apartments were completely leased in 8 months and VIDA II (200 Main) has broken ground with 78 more apartments. According to the Census, our Community grew 12,000+ persons in the last decade. Thousands of new jobs and many businesses have invested in Kannapolis. How much better could it get?
Despite those successes, we have so much more to get done. Rarely a week goes by that I’m not discussing with investors that want to develop residential, commercial, distribution or manufacturing within our city. Downtown is only 40% completed and by the end of 2022 every parcel could be sold, planned and construction started on many. The number of new opportunities is astounding! Many new projects, spread all over the city, are so large that they will be phased over several years, but it is easy to see that 2022 could start phases that would approach $200,000,000 in new investment with many new jobs.
It is crucial that we join hands with Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, and the local K-12 school systems to ensure that skilled workers are available. It is the city’s responsibility to ensure that new opportunities bring high-paying jobs. High-paying jobs build wealth, increase home ownership and reduce poverty among our citizens.
Home prices have soared in Kannapolis. For those who wanted to sell, they have enjoyed unexpected profits. But for people who rent or who want to stay in their homes, they have felt increased pressure to move out. To avoid gentrification, to protect the elderly and those on fixed income we need an intense planning effort and solutions. Our city council recognized and identified homelessness as a priority to develop solutions.
In addition to the new opportunities that are approaching the city, the last planning retreat prioritized 50+ projects (ready for action) and 50 studies (work that needs more data). The list includes fire stations, roads/sidewalks, and many more. The level of participation and the skills needed for council persons increases constantly. When I was elected, council met 2 times/month but less than an hour. Recently we have been meeting 2 times/month for 3-4 hours.
With an election approaching on November 2nd and 11 candidates running for 3 seats, I frequently am asked, “Who should I vote for city council?” These are talents/skills that are demanded to build a stronger council for our future. Frequently we have competitive offers from developers for a property. An Engineer usually has developed drawings and renderings of their idea. To have an Engineer on council is extremely important. Workforce education will be critical to assist in developing workers for new businesses. Someone with background in workforce education would be very valuable. Gentrification solutions mean we need someone with skills assisting people and communities. With all those projects/opportunities someone with planning & zoning experience will be extremely valuable. Probably the top criteria: that we need people with vision. A vision that will celebrate our legacy/history but to move the community forward at a record pace.
I endorse the following people because I believe that they possess the best skills that will be needed for Kannapolis’ Future and all are strong visionaries:
Van Rowell---He has a Master’s Degree in Engineering. He worked as an Engineer for the Mill for 22 years. He volunteered to assist with the downtown infrastructure work and the development of the new ballpark.
Jeanne Dixon---She is on the Board of Rowan Community College and helped formulate plans for their future in workforce training. She helped people/communities for 33 years at Cabarrus Social Services.
Dr. James Litaker---He has served on Planning & Zoning Boards for 15 years. He is currently on the Kannapolis Planning & Zoning board. He is a successful businessman for 43 years helping people relieve their pain and suffering. He is vice chair on the YMCA board. He is very interested in bringing projects to Kannapolis that our citizens will enjoy.
Please vote to build a stronger Council!
Darrell Hinnant is Mayor of Kannapolis and is running unopposed in the Nov. 2 municipal. He is in his eighth year as mayor after having served several years on city council.