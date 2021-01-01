The return of “The Roaring Twenties”

Opportunity for more harmonious politics. North Carolinians are tired of the divisive, ugly, partisan political climate. Our leaders have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to demonstrate statesmanship, most especially in our legislative and executive branches. A non-partisan redistricting commission would be a good signal, as would bipartisan cooperation in passing a budget that didn’t result in vetoes and lawsuits. Our leaders could also gain public trust by using our huge surplus to embark on a program to build or restore infrastructure. Not only would it create jobs, but these efforts would demonstrate at home and across the country that North Carolina intends to lead post-pandemic.

Opportunity for statewide broadband. Too many cannot participate in education, business or today’s amenities because of non-existent or sketchy Internet broadband. Just as the Rural Electrification Act of 1936 helped provide electricity for rural areas, North Carolina could make low-interest loans to ensure the entire state benefitted from 5-G high-speed broadband Internet, using the successful Electric Membership Co-op model. This would open new opportunities in education, communications, commerce, and culture.