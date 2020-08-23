There’s a problem with the pole position

Welcome to a story about the worst pole dance I have ever experienced.
It begins on a recent Monday morning. I awoke, stretched and looked out the window to see if this would be the day 2020 brought the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse galloping over yonder ridge. Instead, I saw a utility pole leaning and a line stretching just few feet off the ground the length of the entire yard.
I wasn’t going to fix this with a hammer and a roll of duct tape. I had to call a pole professional.
So began the pole dance. Steps include phoning, waiting, cussing and eventually chasing a truck down the street.
The power company was my first step into automated telephone purgatory.
“What is the nature of your problem?”
“Uh ... leaning pole, I guess.”
“I didn't get that.”
“Leaning pole?”
"I'm sorry, I didn't get that.”
“The damn pole is about to fall over, and the line is 4 feet off the ground.”
“I'm sorry, I didn't get that.”
Eventually I confused the robot enough to get an actual person, who patiently listened to my pole problem without suggesting I consult a medical professional.
After a while, a power company guy came out, looked it up and down and said, “The good news is, that's not our pole.”
Yeah, good news for him.
After another back step into automated telephone purgatory with a second telecommunications giant — two calls totaling about 90 minutes — another technician came out.
“That’s our line,” he said, “but that’s not our pole.”
Frustrated, I went in person to the two companies that still have what passes for local offices in town that may have pole connections. One wanted me to buy a cellphone, and the other was locked up tight.
Back at the house, cussing the pole face to face, I remembered the small metal tag attached with a single word and the year 2017. I had already Googled that and found the word led to a company that did not own poles but inspected them. Perhaps they could put me in touch with the rightful pole owner. Perhaps they could if anyone there answered the phone. (Full disclosure: The company’s CEO later returned an email and was as nice and helpful as I could have hoped for.)
The next move to the pole dance was a shuffle step right back into automated telephone purgatory with yet another telecommunications giant. Because I didn’t have an account with this company, it was even tougher getting to a live person, and “leaning pole” is not on their keypad choices.
When I did get a customer service rep, I may have embellished the situation a bit.
“Yeah, you guys have a pole down blocking a busload of Cub Scouts on their way to free COVID-19 testing over at the Baptist church. Pretty urgent from what I can tell.”
Maybe I didn’t embellish it quite that much, but the rep promised to have someone out the following Friday between the narrow window of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
On that day, as I worked from home, I happened to glance out the window and saw this company’s truck. It had apparently turned around in the driveway at the opposite end of the yard from the leaning pole and was driving away, with no knock and no phone call from outside.
“NO!” I screamed and bolted through the front door and out into the street, running and waving my arms. This is admittedly not unusual behavior in my neighborhood, but away he drove.
As I started to call the company once more, my phone rang. It was the technician. He apparently wanted to get somewhere safer, away from the leaning pole, before calling, claiming the pole for his company and assuring me a construction crew would be out — eventually.
Nearly a week later, “eventually” has yet to arrive. Phoning, waiting, cussing and chasing, the worst pole dance I have ever experienced goes on.
Scott Hollifield is editor and general manager of The McDowell News in Marion and a humor columnist. Email him at rhollifield@mcdowellnews.com.
