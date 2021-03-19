TOM CAMPBELL: This could be the start of something great

Most agreed that virtual learning was not working well and that we needed to get students back in class, but until early this month we didn’t know how badly they had fallen behind. According to data presented to our State Board of Education the majority of our high school students did not pass the end-of-course exams that were administered at the start of this school year. The majority failed the Math 1, Math 3 and Biology exams. More troubling was that 58.2 percent of third-grade students who took the beginning-of-grade reading exam scored at Level 1, the lowest rating on the exam and 75.4 percent were not reading at a level considered “proficient.” Educators caution us not to read too much into these data because not all students have been tested, but the raw numbers are shocking.