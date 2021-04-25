Valet parking is a rich guy’s burden

The downtown hotel where I found a room was so swanky the desk clerk didn't even hide behind bulletproof glass

A guy in a dinner jacket stood on the curb out front. He apparently thought I was stopping to ask for directions to the nearest hog calling when I wheeled the pickup truck in beside him

"Can I help you?" he said.

"We're staying here, pardner," I told him. "Where can I park?"

"We'll take care of that for you, sir," he said.

I think he wanted the truck, which hadn’t been washed in close to a decade, away from the hotel as quickly as possible because it was scaring away actual rich folks.

"May I have the keys?" he asked

"What if I want to go somewhere in a while?"

"Just call down to the desk, and we'll bring it around."

"OK," I said. "Just move that Hardee's bag and the pizza coupons and the socket wrench and the flashlight and the cooler off the seat there.”

He got in, turned the ignition key and was hit with a couple hundred decibels of Black Sabbath's "Iron Man" because I had forgotten to turn the stereo down when I switched the truck off.