You never know: A message from on high

For the sake of this story, the names of any characters and/or places have no resemblance to actual people, living or dead or their locations. Any similarities are therefore purely coincidental since the names have been changed to protect the innocent.

This story begins with an outwardly unassuming man driving down a familiar road on his way home under the illumination of a full moon. Who the man is, isn’t important. However, repeated unusual celestial experiences will change him and many he comes in contact with forever. That said, let’s call our protagonist, Ricky.

Our man gently approaches a traffic light and casually notices the car in front of his. There’s nothing visually special about this vehicle but for an unknown reason, his attention is fixed on the unfamiliar driver. How odd, Ricky confesses to himself. Why do I feel such dread coming from the car in front of me? I don’t recognize the vehicle or its driver. And I’ve never noticed either before and yet, there’s something disturbing about it.

Just then our protagonist’s heart starts racing as he telepathically hears a deep omnidirectional voice exclaim, Someone before you needs help.

“What?” Ricky shot out. “Who? Who is it?” When the voice didn’t reply, our unpretentious man asked himself, “Wait, who am I talking to? Who did I hear say that someone needed help?” Our protagonist quickly looked around and then let out, “Well, there’s no one here so perhaps I imagined it? Or did I?”

Ricky was unsure of what to do. However, he was struggling with the fact that that voice seemed so alarmingly real. He looked around again but this time, he increased his search parameters to include the surrounding neighborhood visible from his car. “It’s so dark out,” he admitted under his breath. “And I don’t see anyone who appears to be in trouble,” our protagonist quickly added. “But why am I so anxious? And why can’t I get the severity of that message out of my head.”

Ricky takes the chance hoping he’s not crazy and asked aloud, “Please, is there really someone out there that I’m supposed to help? I don’t see anyone.” The traffic light turns green and the car in front pulled out and the same deep omnidirectional voice rang out, Behold. Suddenly, the silhouette of a passenger in the car up front becomes visible for a few seconds as they move toward the driver.

Fortunately, those precious seconds were enough. Based on the height of the seated person and the style of their hair; our protagonist was able to deduce that the passenger was a female child perhaps six or seven years of age. Seconds after, the driver back-hands the girl in the face and sends her flying back. At that moment Ricky saw the child’s hands go by and noticed that they were bound. “Oh, oh, oh God, it’s a little girl! And she’s, she’s in trouble,” our protagonist stuttered out.

With his heart now throbbing and the blood pressure surging through his neck, he felt like he was going to pass out. He took several deep breaths to help calm his nerves. A few seconds later, when Ricky felt less anxious, he reached for his cellular and dialed nine one one.

“This is nine one one, what’s the nature of your emergency.”

“I’m following a driver in a blue Pontiac LeMans which I believe has taken a child.”

“What makes you think the child has been kidnapped?”

“Multiple reasons like, I shouldn’t have noticed the driver of this car, but I did. I saw him back-hand the child in the face sitting next to him. And the poor little girl’s hands were bound at the wrist with what appeared to be a neck tie.”

“Sir, what’s your current location?”

“I’m currently heading north on Roosevelt Blvd.”

“And the vehicle. Can you see the tags on the vehicle?”

“Yes ma'am. The Florida tag reads seven two three tango delta foxtrot five.”

“Can you describe the vehicle?”

“Yes ma'am. It’s a blue four door Pontiac, probably a 1970s model with white wall tires. And it looks like he’s making a left on St Johns Avenue.”

“Thank you sir. Please stay on the line while I inform the authorities.

“Yes ma'am.”

Thirty seconds later, the emergency operator gets back on the telephone with our protagonist and said, “Sir, the police are just a few minutes out.”

“Yes ma'am. I’m still behind him and he’s slowing down at the light and preparing to turn. Nope, correction, he’s just rolled through the turn.

“The police are minutes away, heading south on Blanding Boulevard.”

“He’s approaching Blanding himself.

“Roger, please keep your eyes on him, but keep your distance. We don’t want him to think he’s being followed. He might decide to run.”

“Understood. It looks like he’s preparing to make a right on Blanding. Oh, he is. And I see the police car.”

“Where is the patrol car in relationship to our target vehicle?”

“They’re close. And I’m guessing they saw him because they’ve turned on their lights. He’s moved through the intersection and the police have made a right turn and they’re right behind him now. I’m gonna turn as well, but I’m staying back.”

“Roger, just hang back and let the police take it from here.”

“I understand. Oh, and it looks like he’s planning on turning left again on Shelby Avenue.

“Roger.”

“Oh, never mind, the car has stopped. And it looks like the driver is getting out. Yes, he’s getting out of his car and running. The police car has also stopped and the two officers are in pursuit. I can hear them yelling at the man to stop.”

“Roger,” the nine one one operator replied sympathetically.

Our protagonist sat nervously, desperate to know if the little girl was okay. “I have to do something. I have to make sure the girl is okay. Just then another patrol car pulled up behind the blue Pontiac and two additional uniformed officers got out. They move down the left and right side of the target vehicle with their hands on their firearms. The officer on the right yells clear as does the other on the left. The police officer on the right opens the Pontiac passenger door and extracts the girl.

“Aww, poor baby. She’s been crying but otherwise seems okay.” Ricky confesses to himself. He gets on the cellular and said, “Another patrol car has just arrived and the police officers removed the child from the Pontiac. Her face looks a little red but she appears to be okay.” Ricky looks to the left and saw the uniformed men grab the assailant then added, “Oh, and they got the kidnapper. He’s on the ground.”

“Roger. And sir, thank you for your assistance but please do not get out of your vehicle. Let the police officers do what they must without added distracting external influences.”

“Yes, of course.”

The police had the driver back on his feet and were escorting him back to their patrol car. The other police officers were tending to the child. After they pulled her out of the vehicle, they started removing her restraints.

“Aww, how awful. The baby was bound and gagged. But I’m so glad she’s okay.”

“Sir, so are we. And thanks to your assistance she will get to grow up. Can we have your name? Hello…”

The Good Samaritan hung up the call and drove off.

Oh My God! Did that just actually happen? Good gracious, what would have happened had I not been notified? Wait, Wait, Jesus, was that you. Did you literally talk to me, like directly to me? Why? I’m a nobody.

And yet you believed, the deep omnidirectional voice rang out.

Yes. Yes I did. Wait, are you still talking to me. How’s that possible?

All things are possible through those who believe.

“Yes, that’s so true. Wait. Ha.” Our protagonist laughed aloud. “You’re still talking to me. This is awesome. I’m like an instrument, huh?” Ricky waited for an answer but when one didn’t materialize he just nonchalantly added, “Oh, that’s okay, you don’t have to answer that, I’m sure you’re busy.”

A few additional seconds went by and our protagonist continued his discussion with God aloud, “Well, thank you, Jesus. I’m sure you already know this but I’m happy that little girl now has a chance at life. But that was so scary. Wow! And not just for her, but for me as well. But don’t get me wrong, I appreciated being your instrument, vessel, tool, whatever. But, that was really scary.”

Ricky cleared his throat and humbly added, “Can I ask that if this happens again, you give me a little more warning? I’m no one special and I could have easily missed your message. And I hate to think what would have happened had I.”

Our protagonist arrived at home still shaken from the event. He showered, changed and ate. The whole time, the incident repeated in his mind over and over again. Hundreds of ‘what if’ questions consumed his thoughts. What if, what if I had not listened? What if I had not believed? Or what if I never made that initial nine one one call? Seriously, what if I had never noticed the little girl? What if; what if; what if?”

Ricky prayed that night before going to bed. He was grateful he took action. And he was happy he didn’t hesitate too long thinking about what to do before doing something. Had he spent any more time pondering the initial encounter before favorably reacting, the car might have gotten away and the innocent child could have met a gruesome end. “I don’t even want to think about that,” our protagonist admitted to himself.

However, what if this happened again? he thought. He wasn’t sure he wanted the responsibility. This event had changed him. But how am I expected to maintain and sustain my mental sanity with these types of reoccurring phenomenon? And what if I do change and I’m presented with scenarios that are, in fact more dangerous or more nerve racking. He wasn’t sure he could sustain the emotional stability required to keep from being perpetually frightened.

“Ah, who am I kidding? I’m a nobody. This was a one-time event. And even if I wanted it to happen again, it probably never would. Well, regardless of how scary and alarming it was, our protagonist was happy it happened. God forbid he had ignored the voice or dismissed the message. That poor little life might have been extinguished. But apparently, God had plans for her. Thinking forward, he wondered who that child would become. How many lives would she change or impact?

Today, that child might have children of her own. And what if that experience, as awful as it was, has made her more vigilant and she too has been able to keep her children or others out of harm’s way? In truth, how many of us have had similar experiences? How many of us have heard that same voice and have done what seemed impossible, miraculous or even unthinkable? Or worse, how many of us have heard that same voice and have done nothing?

In conclusion, this story isn’t about the protagonist but about our humanity. I wrote this narrative so that someone might not forgo an opportunity to impact another’s life. Missing celestial messages which often come unexpectedly could have dire consequences for many, including yourself. What might appear to be an unknown source could turn out to be divine in nature. Or at the very least, the universe reaching out to you.

Therefore, contemplating an occurrence verses taking action might keep miracles from manifesting. Although those marvels may not necessarily benefit you or someone you know. Consider that often perfect strangers influence a chain of events that eventually makes its way to you or loved ones. What would you do if a seemingly mystical voice speaks to you?

