You Never Know: A new renaissance

The masses are venting themselves electronically like never before. Tens of millions are creatively, artistically and comedically sharing thoughts, ideas and perspectives. I’m like millions worldwide that find themselves going down a rabbit hole watching a plethora of posted short videos. Like so many others, I laugh, I cheer and sometimes even cry with individuals I don’t know and perhaps will never meet. Nevertheless, it doesn’t negate my connection with society via them, through the emptiness of space.

There is a longing, a desire and even a need to be heard. To express our thoughts, ideas and the reasons why we do what we do. Many have found this process fulfilling, invigorating and in some cases a requirement. Few of us wish to be alone and for many it has been maddening. And my heart goes out to those human beings who today feel trapped. It seems like they’re caught in a time bubble for which escape seems untenable. But fear not, for hope is on the horizon.

Let us hear from you. Paint, sculpt or create music and share it with others. Become part of this new era because we’re still out here. We hear you, we see you, and we feel you. But most importantly, I want you to know that you’re not alone. Millions of us need an outlet, so let your Picasso, Mozart or Tesla out. Let strangers see your work and inspire them.