You Never Know: A new renaissance

About eight months ago, my wife mentioned that she felt we—as in the entire civilized world were entering into a new renaissance age. I thought the statement was astute but I didn’t give it enough consideration, until recently. Suddenly, I feel like her initial observation goes from a general feeling to an actual occurrence. Remarkably, today I would be confident in saying that in fact; I believe she’s absolutely correct.
We are looking at the beginning of a new Renaissance Era. In short, this means that humanity is rediscovering philosophy, literature and the arts. Three hundred years from now, will scholars be looking back at world events and declare amongst themselves—Michelle Baptiste Perez was quite insightful in her perception of a new age of human expression. Will they create a willful entry into the journals of history and record her name as the first person to identify the period?
Perhaps? And maybe others would agree. Perchance thousands of you will read this article, look back over the past ten months and exclaim, “Michelle, you were spot on.” I’ve never use names in my articles. Anonymity can feel like a warm blanket on a cold morning. And I sincerely understand the concept of privacy and the desire to remain faceless when confronted with an unknown. However, I also feel compelled to note that one must give credit, where credit is due.
My wife always reads my work before I publish a piece. She’s my sounding board. I often have the tendency to over share and appear long-winded. I’m also too analytical at times which makes me come across as detached. My desire to communicate the totality of an event has to be balanced between moderation and the floodgates.
My understanding of how much is too much must be tempered between the rational and just plain rambling. My wife helps me appear well-balanced verses chaotic and lost in thought. She knows me well, as I do her. This is why it was no surprise to me that when she saw her name in print, she instinctively asked me to remove it. However, I resisted.
“It’s an important fact to point out,” I said. Nevertheless, she continued to object. At the end, I was successful in convincing her to allow me to use her name. Conversely, had I failed to persuade her, historians would have needed to be more prudent and thorough in their research. However, I sincerely doubt they would’ve been. And that oversight was my dread because identifying the beginning of an era is a big deal. It’s like pinpointing a specific tree in the Taiga forest from orbit. And as we all know, that forest spans more than twenty percent of our globe.
That said, it’s true that COVID-19 has kept us secluded in our homes over the last ten months. Nevertheless, tens of millions are exploring new ways to reach out from their isolation. That desire to be seen and heard has exploded via multiple media sources. I could list dozens of communication avenues but the overall message I wish to convey would be lost. Therefore, I selected just one. Currently, the most expressive tool available to over one hundred million people is—you guessed it—TikTok.
The masses are venting themselves electronically like never before. Tens of millions are creatively, artistically and comedically sharing thoughts, ideas and perspectives. I’m like millions worldwide that find themselves going down a rabbit hole watching a plethora of posted short videos. Like so many others, I laugh, I cheer and sometimes even cry with individuals I don’t know and perhaps will never meet. Nevertheless, it doesn’t negate my connection with society via them, through the emptiness of space.
There is a longing, a desire and even a need to be heard. To express our thoughts, ideas and the reasons why we do what we do. Many have found this process fulfilling, invigorating and in some cases a requirement. Few of us wish to be alone and for many it has been maddening. And my heart goes out to those human beings who today feel trapped. It seems like they’re caught in a time bubble for which escape seems untenable. But fear not, for hope is on the horizon.
Let us hear from you. Paint, sculpt or create music and share it with others. Become part of this new era because we’re still out here. We hear you, we see you, and we feel you. But most importantly, I want you to know that you’re not alone. Millions of us need an outlet, so let your Picasso, Mozart or Tesla out. Let strangers see your work and inspire them.
Today, it’s abundantly clear to me as I’m sure it is to others that there’s no shortage of creative individuals on Earth. There are people that put a smile on our faces with a single fleeting thought of them. There are human beings on this planet that are so smart, just listening to them for a few minutes makes us smarter. And the creativity of everyday folk walking among us is enough to inspire us with a single glance.
This new renaissance age I speak of can and will dwarf the period of old. A planetary revitalization immediately following the collapse of our global economy. Our new vigor is causing a revival of interest in exploring classical ancient values. This new era is unapologetically emerging against a backdrop of political instability, racial inequality and growing uncertainty for the common man while financial prosperity reaches out to only the super-rich.
With the development and support of new technologies we are venturing out within the privacy of our own homes and connecting with millions of others just like us on different continents. We see people sculpting bundles of wires into Bonsai trees. We sit and marvel at individuals from Malay who take Bamboo evergreen perennial flowering plants and create furniture with it by hand.
This renaissance period I speak of is offering a new way to observe our solar system. Discover and explore our oceans and continents like never before. Neighbors are emerging as philosophers, writers and dancers. What is even more incredible is that prior to COVID-19, these new prodigies were electricians, taxi drivers and heavy equipment operators. Remarkable!
I ask myself, within this century, how many Leonardo da Vincis, Sir Isaac Newtons or Aristotles will emerge? How many will express themselves artistically with such abilities it will awe and inspire others? Will we look back at the creation of new master pieces and realize that the creators themselves never received any classical or conventional training?
How many of us will look back and say my brother, sister or dad had such unrealized potential that once discovered they were classified as a virtuoso? Will they expose us to the beauty and mystery of the natural world via a totally new and creative approach? How many within our circle of friends or close neighbors will insight laughter and cause the multitude to sing, dance and be merry for the joy of it? I wonder. Then it occurs to me, how many of those reading this article will become a Rembrandt? Only time will tell.
