You Never Know: Are character keys helpful?

Recently, I’ve had people interested in writing a book ask a plethora of questions, and many were associated with character keys. So let’s start off with the obvious question. What’s a character key? And is it the same as a person’s profile? A person’s dossier is typically several pages long and includes details on an individual that surface as the book develops. For instance, information about the character’s family, like brothers and sisters if they have any, their parents, their profession, their likes and dislikes, where they attended school or if they even participated in an academic institution is all laid out.
Character profiles help you secure answers to questions that will eventually surface in your story. If developed well, a completed character dossier can and will help you generate consistency throughout your story. Otherwise there is a higher probability that your narrative will have plot holes, discrepancies and/or contradictions. That said, listed below are two examples of a character key that are always short and to the point.
VICTORIA ROGAN LABELLE: She’s 25 years old, a marketing representative who just graduated from college. She’s outgoing, friendly, kind, sensitive but a bit gullible. Her friends don’t take her seriously, but she’s fun to be around. She always has stories to tell. She dresses a bit conservatively for her outgoing personality. Her friends believe her sensitive nature will someday land her in serious trouble. Her actions seem to invite advice from everyone around her.
CARLOS SANTOS ADOBO: He’s 22 and a police sergeant, young, kind-hearted, morally true, guided by a sense of justice divinely inspired and follows the letter of the law. However, he can be influenced to a degree by his best friend, whom he considers his big brother. He’s uncompromising, serious and often a bit rigid. He doesn’t have many friends because he expects those around him to follow his moral code, and that portion of his personality alienates others.
The books I write are extremely detailed, with dozens of active characters. As I methodically create the world these people live in, keeping track of the characters, who they are and what they look like becomes difficult for a reader. Therefore, I created a character key at the end of the book so readers can jump to the back and refresh their memories. As time goes on and a character’s behavioral traits are exposed, my descriptions in the character key improve. Since I know the players so well, I don’t need to think about how they would react in a specific situation.
After three books, readers form connections with these fictitious people. They start to ask questions when an established character doesn’t behave in an expected manner. Or they react differently to external stimuli then what’s expected or the character's established norms. Therefore, as I finish my fourth book, I’m including personality traits for each person in the character key. For example, Aramina is shy around strangers, but Gracie is warm and bubbly. Chiyo is friendly regardless of who she meets but is quick to lash out violently if angered — even if you’re a friend. And Sophia doesn’t trust anyone and is quick to take a hard line on topics close to her heart, whether she’s correct or not.
As characters develop in a story, readers learn who they are and understand how they’ll react under specific conditions. This makes it exciting for the reader and generates a stable compass in the universe you’re creating. For example, if Artemis shows up in a scene, even though she’s quiet and shy, readers will think to themselves, “Uh-oh, that person confronting Artemis is in trouble if they don’t do exactly what she asks.”
In any story, the way the actors behave is critical. If the writer isn’t careful, before he or she knows it, all the characters in the book will start acting, reacting, behaving and even talking the same way. This might be believable in the short term — if you’re writing a book about people in a cult. However, even those in factions are individuals and will behave differently. Some are natural leaders, while others just want to be the leader. Some people are aggressive, while others have to try harder to appear bellicose.
It’s important that your characters’ behavior doesn’t detract or diminish the overall storyline. If that happens, your story will be compromised, and the overall objective lost. So how do you get started? Well, that’s simple enough. Once you have an idea for a story, think about the people in it. Who are they? Why are they there? What do they know? Why do they live in New York City verses Los Angeles or Des Moines, Iowa? If your characters are going to rob a bank, what are their skill sets? If your story is about climbing Mount Everest, your characters’ abilities will be quite different from those planning to unlawfully liberate a bank of its currency.
Add unexpected sensitivity or aggression to a character, which on its surface seems out of place. Make the reader think about why that person, let’s say a male, seems so connected to feminine behavioral traits. Later in the story, you introduce a sister, then another and another and another. At some point, it will finally click with the reader that him growing up with five sisters has made him more sympathetic and receptive to expressing himself with jovial mannerisms. Now the reader can admit, “Oh, OK, that makes perfect sense.”
You can do the same with a female character who prefers the company of men. On its surface, your female readers will most likely associate negative attributes to her. And having your female character seem to get along better with men can alienate her from most female readers. Then you disclose that she was the baby of a large family, growing up with four big brothers and an older sister. And a tragedy took her sister from the family.
Suddenly it becomes clear that she doesn’t associate with other women so she’s not reminded of the loneliness and the emptiness associated with losing her big sister. Once that detail is revealed, some of your readers will be humbled, while others will be ashamed for having misjudged her. But regardless of the emotions generated by your sudden disclosure, you’ll be assured that your characters have depth. And it was easily made possible because you considered who your cast was going to be before you started telling your tale.
So what’s the moral of this story? Is a character key beneficial? My answer might be a bit biased. The truth is, I most certainly believe they are. Characters in a book, a play or a movie script should reflect a variation in speech, behavior, attitude and beliefs just as the world around us. The abundance of diversity in infinite combinations enhances everyone on this world we all call home. Therefore, protect the integrity of your story by maintaining clear divisions within your cast. How, you ask? That’s easy, simply generate a character key.
Alberto Perez has written three books in a series called “The Second Coming” — “The Arrival,” “The Gathering,” and just recently, “The Trials.” The books illustrate Jesus Christ’s immersion in the Rapture and the experiences of those left behind before and during the Apocalypse. The series is available for purchase through Amazon and other retailers. Learn more about the author at www.albertoperez.com or join him on Twitter @albertoperezmba and/or Facebook.
