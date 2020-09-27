You Never Know: Are character keys helpful?

As characters develop in a story, readers learn who they are and understand how they’ll react under specific conditions. This makes it exciting for the reader and generates a stable compass in the universe you’re creating. For example, if Artemis shows up in a scene, even though she’s quiet and shy, readers will think to themselves, “Uh-oh, that person confronting Artemis is in trouble if they don’t do exactly what she asks.”

In any story, the way the actors behave is critical. If the writer isn’t careful, before he or she knows it, all the characters in the book will start acting, reacting, behaving and even talking the same way. This might be believable in the short term — if you’re writing a book about people in a cult. However, even those in factions are individuals and will behave differently. Some are natural leaders, while others just want to be the leader. Some people are aggressive, while others have to try harder to appear bellicose.