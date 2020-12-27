You Never Know: Are you a minority?

"Are you a minority?" seems like an odd question. The truth is that many who are not would say, “Yes I am,” while others would emphatically deny the categorization. So how do you know for sure? Well, I’m going to quickly list a few qualifiers and then attempt to simply explain each one. However, in truth I’d like to expand your understanding of what it means to be a minority in America and challenge your preconceptions.
Although there are several requirements for a group to be considered a minority, I will focus on just a few. Otherwise my message might be lost. Race refers to physical differences that groups and cultures consider socially significant. For example, people might identify their race as African, Asian or Latino.
Therefore, if you were to place seventeen caucasian males in a line and then add an African, an Asian and a Latino, there are few adults who couldn’t point out those who were dissimilar. The same would go for ethnicity which refers to shared cultural characteristics such as language, ancestry, practices, and beliefs.
So if identifying a minority is that simple, why the initial question? That’s easy, my goal is to have you see yourself through the eyes of most minorities. I know it doesn’t sound like much but let’s put that to the test? If you’re driving to the market and you have done nothing wrong. Your car is insured, your title is up-to-date and you have been obeying the rules of the road. However, if you look in the rear view mirror when you pass a police car to see if it’s turned to follow you, ‘You’re a minority.’
If you’re in a checkout line at a department store and the cashier checks every pocket in a pair of pants or a purse you’re buying, ‘You’re a minority.’ If you’re involved in a discussion with city towns people over whether to apply a specific neighborhood restriction to property usage and/or improvements and a member of the city panel refers to you as “You people,” ‘You’re a minority.’
Now picture this; you’re enjoying a day at the park or a beach with your family. Everyone is having a great time listening to music, laughing and playing. However, for some reason the family next to you believes you’re encroaching into their space and tells one of you, “Why don’t you go back to your own country,” ‘You’re a minority.’ If you’re walking down the street minding your own business and someone stops you to ask a question but prefaces it with, “Do you speak English,” ‘You’re a minority.’
The truth is I could list hundreds of additional examples but I don’t wish to come across as inflammatory, oversensitive or ridiculous. Looking different does in no way suggest you’re different. At least, as far as I know, your ethnicity or the color of your skin does in no way stop you from being a caring, thoughtful, gracious, respectful and loving person. I suspect most of you understand what I’m saying but few really feel it. That’s the difference between sympathy and empathy.
The funny thing is that we quite often respond differently to those we see on television or in magazines. Celebrities are often vain, narcissistic and rude but are given every latitude. Now, consider this, in the United States thousands of people are fatally shot every year. How many of those killings are performed by Arabs? That’s easy, ‘None.’ Not a single one, but American policies portray these poor people as terrorists.
Why is that? Don’t worry, I’m getting to that. But first, here’s another fact which goes without saying but I’ll say it anyway. There is a higher probability a police officer would shoot a minority verses a white American. In fact, African Americans are twice as likely to be ‘shot’ and ‘killed’ in this country verses caucasians. And Hispanics stand a fifty-five percent greater chance of being ‘shot’ and ‘killed.’ Now, if you’re thinking, minorities commit more crimes than whites do. That type thinking—which is completely false gave rise to a movement in our country which is categorized today as systemic racism.
Institutional racism, also known as systemic racism, is a form of injustice that is embedded as normal practice within a society or an organization. It leads to issues such as discrimination in the criminal justice system, employment, housing, health care, political power, education, and many others.
Some people believe minorities have it easy. They have affirmative action laws that help them get better jobs. Perhaps, but let’s make sure you really know what affirmative action truly is. As an example, in your town, caucasians make up fifty percent of the overall population. African Americans make up twenty percent, Hispanics make up another twenty and Asians make up the remaining ten percent.
However, the Kannapolis City Council is one hundred percent caucasian. Now, here’s the kicker, ninety-eight percent of the minorities who applied for a position and ran for city council men or women had a college degree or higher and yet none were offered a position. Lastly, to further validate the inadequacies, only half of those currently employed as a city council man or woman even holds a degree.
In short, affirmative action laws were established to insure that the private sector along with city, state and the federal government had a reasonable representation of the cultural diversity within our communities in this country. Therefore, if a position is available and a minority applies, if everything is equal, education, experience, aptitude and ability, the position would go to the person who best represents our community’s diversity. So for example, a hospital with ninety percent of its doctors being white in a region of the country whose population is fifty percent minority should be inclined to hire a person of color for that position—but often does not.
Trust me, it is difficult to truly understand what it feels like to be a minority in a country the size of the United States. Even my son, who is in fact a minority doesn’t understand the struggles many before him have had to endure and still struggle with today in this country. For many Americans, the color of their skin has been the catalyst for abuse, dismissal and unwarranted attacks.
Notwithstanding, America was founded by immigrants. Millions come to America aching to be free and improve the quality of life for themselves and their children. ‘…Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free….’ These words were part of an Emma Lazarus’ poem, “The Colossus,” written in 1883 about what the statue of liberty meant to those coming to America. This landmark is still a beacon of hope for millions around the world.
I know what this symbol means to me and what it meant to my mother in 1953. If its meaning has been lost to you, consider the following. Unless you’re a Native American, someone within your family lineage arrived on these shores. At the end, this country was founded by freedom fighters, who defied the yoke of a crown to establish liberty and justice for all. America once stood for land of the free. What say you!
Alberto Perez has written three books in a series entitled, The Second Coming: ‘The Arrival’, ‘The Gathering,’ and ‘The Trials.’ The fourth book in this series of six should be available early 2021. The books illustrate Jesus Christ’s immersion in the Rapture and the experiences of those left behind prior to and during the Apocalypse. The series is available for purchase through Amazon and other retailers. Learn more about the author at www.albertoperez.com or join him on Twitter @albertoperezmba and/or Facebook.