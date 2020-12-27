You Never Know: Are you a minority?

"Are you a minority?" seems like an odd question. The truth is that many who are not would say, “Yes I am,” while others would emphatically deny the categorization. So how do you know for sure? Well, I’m going to quickly list a few qualifiers and then attempt to simply explain each one. However, in truth I’d like to expand your understanding of what it means to be a minority in America and challenge your preconceptions.

Although there are several requirements for a group to be considered a minority, I will focus on just a few. Otherwise my message might be lost. Race refers to physical differences that groups and cultures consider socially significant. For example, people might identify their race as African, Asian or Latino.

Therefore, if you were to place seventeen caucasian males in a line and then add an African, an Asian and a Latino, there are few adults who couldn’t point out those who were dissimilar. The same would go for ethnicity which refers to shared cultural characteristics such as language, ancestry, practices, and beliefs.