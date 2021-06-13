YOU NEVER KNOW: Christians, what are they?

My wife likes reality shows. Me, not so much. However, I do occasionally watch an episode or two. And this is why I was inspired to write this piece. During an episode of Americas Next Top Model, there was a contestant who claimed to be a Christian. Now, on its surface that doesn’t mean much.
In short, a Christian is a person who has received a Christian baptism or is a believer in Christianity i.e., Jesus Christ. But what is Christianity, really? Now, I’m going to provide a prospective. And I’m not suggesting that this narrative is correct. I leave it up to the reader to arrive at their own conclusions.
Conversely, just to make sure my views are understood, I’m not interested in using this platform to convert anyone who isn’t a believer of Christ into a follower. I like to think that I lead those interested in discovering enlightenment in the practices of Christianity through my books and/or website.
All I wish to do in this article is answer the question stated in the title to the best of my ability. And of course, through questions, disclose glaring inaccuracies. Okay, so here we go. ‘Christians, what are they?’ In short, they are people just like you and me which have chosen a specific life style. Unfortunately, in modern times, the meaning of this philosophy has been if not partially, completely lost.
Today, some people believe they need to run around proving other’s belief system is wrong. Is that what a Christian is? Others believe they need to point out when people lie or appear to be deceitful. Some groups feel compelled to point out who you should or should not associate with. And others specify what social classes are acceptable or what political party Christians should support. Is that what a Christian is?
I can’t tell you how many times I’ve heard someone say, “Why did he or she do that? They’re supposed to be Christians. In truth, Christians are not sinless; they just try to sin less. Is it necessary, caring and loving to point out to an Atheist or an agnostic that they’re condemned for not believing in God? Is that what a Christian is? Or is there a better way? Perhaps by being supportive, nurturing and loving one might lead someone else to a journey of profound discovery by simply setting a positive example? Perhaps?
Is being pro-life mean it’s okay to torch abortion centers? Or attack the doctors and/or patients that frequent those facilities? Is that what a Christian is? Unfortunately, although the previous two statements seem absurd, it happens more often than any normal person would consider reasonable. Last year reached new record highs with 1,369 reported acts of violence against abortion centers; those who work there or those that visit those establishments.
There are 106 verses in the Bible about love. The following is just one but a favorite of mine. Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. 1 Corinthians 13:4-5.
I believe it’s important to point out that there are four unique forms of love found in the Bible. They are communicated through four Greek words: Eros, Storge, Philia, and Agape. Maybe in another article we could explore these different types of love characterized by romantic love, family love, brotherly love, and God's divine love. Although I personally believe it’s easier to say you love a spouse, a son, a friend or God. It is much more difficult and profound to show it. Therefore, for now, I will try and focus on answering the questioned expressed in the title.
As another point of interest, it’s just as critical to point out that Hatred is a feeling that can be both Godly and sinful depending on what it is that is causing us to hate. The Bible speaks of loving God and hating evil and hating the assembly of evildoers and hating falsehood. But that is a much more difficult topic and I don’t wish to fan a flame most keep burning 24/7 these days.
Did you know that the word love appears in the Bible over three hundred times depending on the translation used? In the Old King James Version (KJV), the word love is mentioned 310 times. In the New American Standard Version (NASV), the word love is mentioned 348 times. In the New International Version (NIV), the word love is mentioned 551 times. You would think that if God went to the trouble of using the word love over 400 times on average, it’s something we should focus more on.
Alberto Perez has written three books in a series entitled, The Second Coming: ‘The Arrival’, ‘The Gathering,’ and ‘The Trials.’ The fourth book in this series – ‘The Second Coming: The Apocalypse,’ is now available. These books illustrate Jesus Christ’s immersion in the Rapture and the experiences of those left behind prior to and during the Apocalypse. The series is available for purchase through Amazon and other retailers. Learn more about the author at www.albertoperez.com.