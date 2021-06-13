YOU NEVER KNOW: Christians, what are they?

I can’t tell you how many times I’ve heard someone say, “Why did he or she do that? They’re supposed to be Christians. In truth, Christians are not sinless; they just try to sin less. Is it necessary, caring and loving to point out to an Atheist or an agnostic that they’re condemned for not believing in God? Is that what a Christian is? Or is there a better way? Perhaps by being supportive, nurturing and loving one might lead someone else to a journey of profound discovery by simply setting a positive example? Perhaps?

Is being pro-life mean it’s okay to torch abortion centers? Or attack the doctors and/or patients that frequent those facilities? Is that what a Christian is? Unfortunately, although the previous two statements seem absurd, it happens more often than any normal person would consider reasonable. Last year reached new record highs with 1,369 reported acts of violence against abortion centers; those who work there or those that visit those establishments.

There are 106 verses in the Bible about love. The following is just one but a favorite of mine. Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. 1 Corinthians 13:4-5.