You Never Know: Developing your writing style

If you had to choose a person from the articulated conversation who seemed rude or dismissive, would you feel comfortable doing that? OK, one last question. What if the expressed dialogue was written in a narrative form … could you answer any of the questions?

Let’s see which approach works best. Avery pitches an idea, which Winnie identifies as brilliant. He thanks her, and Stefan joins the conversation to say he agrees. Sophia brands his suggestion as weak and unconvincing and labels his idea as emotional banter and then openly rejects his recommendation.

However, Yvette comes to his aid and supports his emotional frame of mind and his adoration for his wife. Avery thanks her, and she replies in kind. Sophia reluctantly surrenders her position, but Stefan questions her sudden change of heart and doubts whether she’s sincere. Regardless, Sophia concedes the arguments to the others and urges the group to move on.

So, even though the two narrative paragraphs above capture, in essence, the 10 lines of dialogue, did they convey the same emotional state of the speakers? I leave it up to you to decide.

So what’s the moral of this story? Is it as simple as deciding what you want to say and just writing it down and letting the reader make up his or her own mind? Or should you consider the story and specifically what you’re trying to convey before choosing an approach or method? I know how I connect with others, but that’s just me. I suggest you pick the style that best serves your abilities, and that will generate the best results.

