You Never Know: Developing your writing style

It’s obvious to anyone who’s read my books that my writing style is dialogue-based. However, most writers tell their stories in narrative form. I understand the approach and accept the fact that it’s an effective way to tell a tale. Nevertheless, in my opinion, people form deeper connections with others when they express their views through dialogue.
Writers use imagery to engage the reader and convey their ideas. They describe what they’ve heard, what they’ve seen or felt during particular events. And they do so to draw you in to the familiar. It’s not uncommon to gravitate toward that which brings us comfort. Most of us do it every day. Nonetheless, what I find fascinating is that we can erect such a deep connection with someone we barely know if we’re drawn in when they speak.
While writing my first book, I penned over 150 pages in a narrative format. After going back and re-reading several chapters, I asked myself, “What will a person be thinking after reading the words on these pages? Will they be engrossed in the content of the story? Or will they be asking themselves, who’s the author and why should I listen to him?”
At that moment, I had an epiphany. In truth, although I had accurately conveyed my ideas in the narrative, the words lacked emotion, passion and drama, which the event I was describing had in abundance. So even though I was meticulously recording my thoughts to paper, my story lacked a personality, a soul, if you will.
Therefore, I changed my approach. I remembered my wife saying that I told a good story and that I engaged others when I spoke. “You effectively pull people in and have them emotionally relate to the participants in the story,” she said. “You make us feel like we were there, reliving the event as you convey the anecdote. You make any story a saga,” she said.
That’s when I decided to tell my stories in dialogue form. I wanted the reader to think — no, to believe, they were present and engaged in the story with the people living the event as I described it. Now, trust me, writing dialogue is not easy. When we talk to friends or family, we seldom speak in complete sentences. We often repeat ourselves and we stutter … a lot. Capturing the fluidity of speech in conversation with multiple people in a room all talking at the same time is difficult, at best.
So, as an author, what can you do to effectively make that happen? Well, speaking for myself, I try to differentiate the character’s speech patterns and use of words and phrases so that as the reader moves through the story, he or she can easily identify who’s speaking without me having to say, “she said,” “he said,” or “they said.” For example: Winnie is the only person who uses the word “brilliant.” Yvette is affectionate and has the tendency to use the word “sweetie” when addressing others. Sophia is distrusting and questions people’s motives by rebutting their statements with, “seriously,” “fine,” or “whatever.” Avery is British and uses the word, “love,” as an American would use buddy or pal. And Stefan is a scientist, so his input is always logical or theoretical.
Now I can write dialogue with five people in a room, all talking at the same time, and it’s easy for the reader to follow along without me having to point out who’s talking. Below is a short example.
“I don’t care what anyone thinks; I believe Avery’s idea is brilliant.”
“Thank you, love.”
“I agree, logically, it makes perfect sense.”
“Seriously, his arguments are weak at best. His emotional attachment to Vikki is the only reason he’s supporting her.”
“That might be true, sweetie, but I believe we shouldn’t dismiss his input because he loves his wife.”
“Thank you, love.”
“You’re welcome.”
“Fine, his idea is awesome. There. You all happy?”
“Only if you’re being honest about your feelings and not conceding to the pressure of others.”
“Whatever. I just wanna move forward. It feels like we’ve been arguing in circles for hours.”
Now, it’s true that I didn’t convey the emotional state of anyone during the aforementioned session. Nor did I articulate their internal thoughts or reactions to what was being said. Nevertheless, I believe the reader effectively understood the tension in the room. You were able to notice the dismissive attitude of Sophia and the cool demeanor of Stefan and a few of the others. And that was possible with a short and simple explanation of who they were before I began.
Consider your engrossment in a story when emotional states are expressed and internal thoughts are revealed. We form connections to people who display similar interests, whether we know them or not. And we are often drawn to people who are completely different from us. Why is that? Is it because they possess characteristics that we lack? Or is it more basic than that? Are we simply pulled into their world by the words they use?
I recorded 10 lines of dialogue without telling you who was speaking. However, I’m willing to place a wager that most of you reading the short clip found it relatively easy to follow along and know who was talking. Now ask yourself, could I have written the conversation above in the narrative? Yes, of course. But would it have conveyed anything other than the facts had I done so? If you had to choose one or two characters from the conversation above who seemed gentle and kind, could you do it?
If you had to choose a person from the articulated conversation who seemed rude or dismissive, would you feel comfortable doing that? OK, one last question. What if the expressed dialogue was written in a narrative form … could you answer any of the questions?
Let’s see which approach works best. Avery pitches an idea, which Winnie identifies as brilliant. He thanks her, and Stefan joins the conversation to say he agrees. Sophia brands his suggestion as weak and unconvincing and labels his idea as emotional banter and then openly rejects his recommendation.
However, Yvette comes to his aid and supports his emotional frame of mind and his adoration for his wife. Avery thanks her, and she replies in kind. Sophia reluctantly surrenders her position, but Stefan questions her sudden change of heart and doubts whether she’s sincere. Regardless, Sophia concedes the arguments to the others and urges the group to move on.
So, even though the two narrative paragraphs above capture, in essence, the 10 lines of dialogue, did they convey the same emotional state of the speakers? I leave it up to you to decide.
So what’s the moral of this story? Is it as simple as deciding what you want to say and just writing it down and letting the reader make up his or her own mind? Or should you consider the story and specifically what you’re trying to convey before choosing an approach or method? I know how I connect with others, but that’s just me. I suggest you pick the style that best serves your abilities, and that will generate the best results.
Alberto Perez has written three books in a series called “The Second Coming”: “The Arrival,” “The Gathering,” and just recently, “The Trials.” The books illustrate Jesus Christ’s immersion in the Rapture and the experiences of those left behind before and during the Apocalypse. The series is available for purchase through Amazon and other retailers. Learn more about the author at www.albertoperez.com or join him on Twitter @albertoperezmba and/or Facebook.
