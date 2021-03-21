You Never Know: Our domestication

Notwithstanding, for those whose psyche remains intact, we go out and encourage and support others to be free. However, along the way we form opinions and beliefs around specific institutions that share our values. We often ignore moral failings and questionable actions if they don’t directly impact us. We cast a shadow over what we believe to be ugly like an umbrella on the beach and let the sun shine on our interpretation of what is beautiful.

At some point in our lives, all our conditioning is put to the test. We now know—or at least we think we know what behavior is acceptable. We have formed an image of how we should look, dress, talk and act. If we ourselves do not measure up to our belief of what’s beauty, we rebel against ourselves as punishment.

Those personal failures are hard to overcome and many of us lash out at others—for our own inadequacies—whether based in reality or not. It’s clear that everyone makes mistakes but those within our inner circle are allowed to fail beyond societal acceptable limits. We are more likely to forgive someone beautiful verses someone we perceive as ugly. And we often pardon those closest to us for negative infractions we would never tolerate from a stranger.

So why is a pretty thief easier to forgive then an ugly one? Why are we more likely to uphold the death penalty on someone that looks different from us verses similar? Why is reality skewed for those in our inner circle—when a murderer is a murderer and a racist a racist? Does our domestication corrupt us of reason, steal our intelligence or collapse our moral vigor? Do we lose all sense of decency when our choices and/or decisions don’t directly impact us? At some point we will be held accountable. So consider your decisions and the scope of your convictions carefully because the life you save might be your own.

