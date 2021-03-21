You Never Know: Our domestication

Earth can be a cruel, brutal and unforgiving world. Offering an existence filled with monstrous conditioning, stifling restrictions and relentless sacrifices. However, when we are first born, our spirit is free. No inhibitions, no preconceptions and certainly no bias of any kind. We are able to explore the world around us through an array of sensory receptors which appear to be boundless. Every experience is new. Every sensation can be awe-inspiring and generate intense emotion. And we are capable of exploring it all without limits.
Our desires start off primitive and our needs basic. If we’re lucky, we’re born to parents that offer us love, comfort and support during a time when we’re most vulnerable. However, it goes without saying, many are not as lucky. Cast into an existence of uncertainty for which escape by death would be a welcome respite. Nevertheless, let’s not hone in on the negative. Initially, our spirit is born to soar.
Once we transform from infants to toddlers, the liberties we’re born with as mentioned above like, no inhibitions, no preconceptions or bias start to be challenged. Initially, we love everything and everyone. We see no differences in race, gender, age or religious ideology. We don’t understand the dissimilarities between the fundamentals of Christianity or Buddhism and frankly we don’t care. Our world has no limits.
We have no concerns about the past and no interest in the future. We simply live, play, love and have fun in the present. We have no expectations and conserve no verve for a later time. We commit one hundred percent of our being to every moment before us, until every ounce of energy is exhausted and then, and only then, do we rest. An existence clearly ranked as extraordinary or astonishing—by any measure is conditioned out of us by the time we’re adults.
That said, as we transcend from toddlers into five-year-olds our abilities can now be corralled and directed. A vocabulary of a meager three hundred words exponentially increases to eight thousand and our conditioning can effectively take root. Our acclimatizing takes place based on the country we’re born in, the economic status of our care takers, their place in society and the prominent religious practices in that region of the world. Our family starts to mold and shape us. So have no allusions; we are domesticated through a system of punishments and rewards.
Slowly but surely, we grow to no longer be free. We are told what God or Gods to believe in. Or whether there is a God at all. We are shown who we should associate with. What gender is dominant and what race(s) we should respect. In many cases we are instructed whom we should not acknowledge—at all. We are conditioned to play with one group and completely ignore others. Through a system of negative stimuli and praise, we are told what to believe, what to think and sculpted into the person we are expected to become.
For many, that path is relatively safe and we grow up doctors, astronauts, school teachers or accountants. However, for the majority of the human race most children are not as lucky. Billions grow up with little to no education. Most are denied basic social acceptance and with psychologically ingrained limitations, the majority never realize their existence should be better. A human being is entitled to basic fundamental rights. The pursuit of happiness, liberty and justice is everyone’s birth right regardless of where you’re born and to whom.
Nonetheless, many lives are governed, directed and controlled until their spirit is broken. Aspirations shattered, desires for something better repeatedly quashed. And at some point, they’re released from captivity and expected to fend for themselves with the stress of a primitive society cast squarely on their shoulders. However, many manage to reach into the recess of their soul and manifest a survival instinct from the creator—and develop a sense of empathy which supersedes their negative conditioning.
Afterward, those who are able to overcome ingrained preconceptions treat others how we wish to be treated regardless of faith, gender, race or the economic status a person might hold. I’m sure most of you have heard the saying, ‘Ignorance is bliss.’ That has never been so true as when we were children. Accepting and never judging, loving and never hating, believing and never doubting, fearless, unrestrainable and tolerant.
The controlling and manipulating phrases like, ‘good boy’ or ‘good girl,’ take on different meanings depending on a child’s surroundings. Those born to a racist family are told they are good or bad based on the hate and mistreatment of others they do not know or understand. They’re praised for acts of cruelty toward those less fortunate or simply because the color of their skin is different.
Will there come a time when human beings are free once more? Yes, I absolutely believe that. If I didn’t, like so many others, I’m not sure life would be worth living. Nevertheless, as we move through this world, our domestication never ceases. When we get older, our friends, family, neighbors continuously give us their opinions. We are told repeatedly if we’re bad or good, right or wrong and the motives behind that input are often questionable.
Notwithstanding, for those whose psyche remains intact, we go out and encourage and support others to be free. However, along the way we form opinions and beliefs around specific institutions that share our values. We often ignore moral failings and questionable actions if they don’t directly impact us. We cast a shadow over what we believe to be ugly like an umbrella on the beach and let the sun shine on our interpretation of what is beautiful.
At some point in our lives, all our conditioning is put to the test. We now know—or at least we think we know what behavior is acceptable. We have formed an image of how we should look, dress, talk and act. If we ourselves do not measure up to our belief of what’s beauty, we rebel against ourselves as punishment.
Those personal failures are hard to overcome and many of us lash out at others—for our own inadequacies—whether based in reality or not. It’s clear that everyone makes mistakes but those within our inner circle are allowed to fail beyond societal acceptable limits. We are more likely to forgive someone beautiful verses someone we perceive as ugly. And we often pardon those closest to us for negative infractions we would never tolerate from a stranger.
So why is a pretty thief easier to forgive then an ugly one? Why are we more likely to uphold the death penalty on someone that looks different from us verses similar? Why is reality skewed for those in our inner circle—when a murderer is a murderer and a racist a racist? Does our domestication corrupt us of reason, steal our intelligence or collapse our moral vigor? Do we lose all sense of decency when our choices and/or decisions don’t directly impact us? At some point we will be held accountable. So consider your decisions and the scope of your convictions carefully because the life you save might be your own.
