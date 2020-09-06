You Never Know: Write what you know

I’ve had so many aspiring authors ask me for advice on writing during this pandemic that I thought it necessary to generate a few columns on the topic. Hopefully, the information will serve as a useful guide to those interested in recording an important or memorable event in their lives. And, who knows, the story might inspire others to put pen to paper.
Now, I’m sure you’ve heard that if you’re going to tell a story, you should “write what you know.” Well, I’ve found that dictum to be absolutely true. When I decided to write a book, I picked a topic, recorded the main concept and then started my research. I spent days, weeks, studying events, dates, cultures and colloquialisms, and after all my exploration, I was only able to produce a few sentences. No matter how I looked at my discovery, I could never generate more than a paragraph from over 140 hours of work. At the end of a month, I was convinced that writing a book was going to take decades.
It even occurred to me that perhaps having the desire to write and having the ability were not parallel, but opposing, forces. Honestly, I almost gave up. However, somewhere along the road of discouragement and utter disappointment, I had a realization. Quitting on a dream at the beginning of a difficult process was not how the pyramids were built. And I’m sure that Ford realized that if he wanted to assemble a car from scratch, there were going to be a lot of bolts that needed tightening. Therefore, I stopped writing as I thought of an approach. You know, “How in the world do I begin?”
One evening, while my wife was watching a show on television, it came to me. I can’t recall which program was being broadcast. The source is not relevant. What’s important is what happened during that viewing. Someone on screen asked another person for directions to Carnegie Hall. I will never forget the response since, initially, I could have cared less about the question.
“So, you want to know how to get to Carnegie Hall,” said an older gentlemen wearing both a paisley scarf and a matching red bow tie.
“Yes, please,” the pedestrian politely answered.
This heavyset man toting a violin case under his right arm answered, “Well, sir, I’ll tell you; it just takes practice, practice, practice,” then the portly fellow turned and walked away.
I was just as surprised with the odd response as the person on screen. However, when I thought about the answer, I had an epiphany. If I wanted to be a fair or, perhaps, a great writer someday, I needed to practice. That night, I sat down and started writing. Since I had no clue what to write about, I decided to start simple. I wrote about a shopping trip to TJ Maxx days earlier. This was easier than I thought and required a lot more words than I would have imagined. In a few hours, I had written pages on a simple, 20-minute excursion.
My wife walked up behind me just as I was finishing up and asked me what I was working on.
“I’m writing a short narrative, since I’m drawing a blank on a story,” I replied nonchalantly.
“Really? Why don’t you write one of those stories you share with me and the kids during the Christmas holidays? You had everyone so entertained,” my wife said casually.
I honestly couldn’t remember a single story I told several months before, so I said, “OK, which one?”
She thought about it for a few seconds, then said, “Oh, I know. Why don’t you share the tale about being in Hong Kong with your friends? You remember, the one where someone fell over the side on the ferry ride back to the mainland?”
“Oh, I’m not sure that story is appropriate.”
“Why not?”
“Well, we were young and crazy back then and engaged in questionable activities.”
“Yes, but we were all young once.”
“True, but some readers may not understand. Perhaps I’ll write that story someday, but for now, suggest another.”
“Why? You tell that story so well.”
“Perhaps, but it’s easy to share a story when you’ve lived it. And since the readers weren’t there, I’m afraid they won’t understand, or worse, they’ll get the wrong impression.”
“So, make them live it,” my wife said as she turned to walk away, “just like you made us believe we were there when you told us.”
“Huh,” I muttered under my breath as she walked away. How interesting. So all I have to do is write down a story as if I was talking to a group of friends or my family? Sure, I can do that, I admitted. And that’s exactly what I did. I sat down and started writing. Within days, I had recorded multiple stories, some of which I’ve shared via this newspaper.
Others I have kept secret, and perhaps someday, when I’ve passed, my children or grandchildren will be searching through my databases and stumble across a story — a truth they never knew about me. On that day, I will come alive again. Not in physical form, of course, but in their minds. And, who knows, perhaps in their hearts as well.
Aside from sharing your ideas and/or experiences, writing helps you solidify long-forgotten memories and record them so they can live on in others. Personally, I love the way we, as humans, find a connection to stories. Whether we’re observing a story take place as an eyewitness, simply watching a movie or listening to someone recap an event, storytellers frequently help us learn, understand and connect with humanity in a profound way.
As a child, I would listen to my aunts and uncles share their experiences, which often were both tragic and humbling. I remembered thinking, “Boy, I’m glad I wasn’t there for that,” or “I wish I‘d been there.” Other times, I just felt pride having heard a tale which shaped their lives and was honored to have been part of their family. As I think back today, I realize that the reasons I had the ability to overcome specific adversities in my own life was because of the stories I was told as a child. And I feel honored to have the same blood running through my veins as those of my ancestors.
It really doesn’t matter where we come from, how old we are or why we’re exposed to the events that shape our lives. I believe the true power comes from acting on what we’ve read or heard and having those actions make a difference in others. And not just for those close to us, but for the people who weren’t initially there to see, feel or live during the event as we did. So what’s the moral of this story? “Write what you know.” Bringing your experiences to life lets the reader relive the events with you, and perhaps one day they’ll share the tale with others.
Alberto Perez has written three books in a series called The Second Coming: “The Arrival,” “The Gathering,” and just recently, “The Trials.” The books illustrate Jesus Christ’s immersion in the Rapture and the experiences of those left behind before and during the Apocalypse. The series is available for purchase through Amazon and other retailers. Learn more about the author at www.albertoperez.com or join him on Twitter @albertoperezmba and/or Facebook.
