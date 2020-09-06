You Never Know: Write what you know

As a child, I would listen to my aunts and uncles share their experiences, which often were both tragic and humbling. I remembered thinking, “Boy, I’m glad I wasn’t there for that,” or “I wish I‘d been there.” Other times, I just felt pride having heard a tale which shaped their lives and was honored to have been part of their family. As I think back today, I realize that the reasons I had the ability to overcome specific adversities in my own life was because of the stories I was told as a child. And I feel honored to have the same blood running through my veins as those of my ancestors.

It really doesn’t matter where we come from, how old we are or why we’re exposed to the events that shape our lives. I believe the true power comes from acting on what we’ve read or heard and having those actions make a difference in others. And not just for those close to us, but for the people who weren’t initially there to see, feel or live during the event as we did. So what’s the moral of this story? “Write what you know.” Bringing your experiences to life lets the reader relive the events with you, and perhaps one day they’ll share the tale with others.

Alberto Perez has written three books in a series called The Second Coming: “The Arrival,” “The Gathering,” and just recently, “The Trials.” The books illustrate Jesus Christ’s immersion in the Rapture and the experiences of those left behind before and during the Apocalypse. The series is available for purchase through Amazon and other retailers. Learn more about the author at www.albertoperez.com or join him on Twitter @albertoperezmba and/or Facebook.