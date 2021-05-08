EDITORIAL: A surge in tech jobs will test NC’s ability to channel growth and share prosperity

But the surge in tech jobs also raises worries about whether there is such a thing as too much good news. Will rapid job growth and bountiful salaries create problems as well as prosperity?

In the short term, the answer is mostly no. The job announcements have come in a rush, but the impact is a few years away. First, facilities need to be constructed and hiring completed. And the lofty tech salaries hardly mean a big inflationary shift in pay across the workforce. These are highly specialized positions in a period of extraordinary demand for tech workers, particularly those who are top artificial intelligence researchers

There is time to get ready, but it needs to be time well spent. Local governments have taken steps to address growing pressures on housing costs and transportation. But much more needs to be done on regional and statewide levels to adjust to the effects of a rising tech economy that has grown even stronger during the pandemic.

In the Triangle, Charlotte and other North Carolina cities, the tech boom is not creating new problems. It is aggravating existing ones. The need for more affordable housing has been

growing for years. The Triangle and the state have long been behind on mass transit. There’s nothing new about public schools needing more state help to keep up with a growing population.