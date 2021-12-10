EDITORIAL: Who can afford to be a state legislator? Not most North Carolinians

“During my tenure I have seen our legislative session lengthen to the point where session in October, November, and December (well past our planned adjournment at the end of June) has become the norm,” Turner said in a statement on his website. “This is unsustainable.”

For those who live several hours away from the state capital, the cost of housing while in session can add up, too. Members do receive a daily stipend of $104 while the legislature is in session, but that hardly covers the cost of rent or a hotel stay these days. For years, some legislators, including Turner, have chosen to camp at the state fairgrounds.

There’s a reason so many members of the General Assembly are high-ranking lawyers or business owners, work in real estate or are independently wealthy. There aren’t many jobs that allow someone to spend the overwhelming majority of their time doing something else entirely — and a legislative paycheck alone is hardly enough for one person, let alone a family, to live off of. County commissioners and city council members across the state typically earn low salaries, too, despite the time commitment.

“It selects for certain kinds of people, and those are people with money and flexibility,” Cooper said.