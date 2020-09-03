Fill out the census - billions at stake

Go figure. The bureau announced earlier this month that it is ending all census-taking efforts — including in-person, online, phone and mail responses — by Sept. 30.

Why do such a thing, given the stakes — and obstacles and complications created by COVID-19?

A written statement posted on the bureau’s website claimed that this will “accelerate the completion of data collection and apportionment counts by our statutory deadline of Dec. 31, 2020, as required by law and directed by the Secretary of Commerce.”

Forgive our skepticism, but that language reads like a classified ad for a bridge sale.

So Cooper is right to join a bipartisan group of governors who are seeking an extension of the census count deadline at least until Oct. 31.

The governors expressed their concerns in a letter to Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and U.S. Census Bureau Director Steven Dillingham.

“Your recent announcement calls into question how millions of Americans who have yet to fill out their 2020 Census will be counted,” the letter says.