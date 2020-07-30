You have permission to edit this article.
Letter to the editor: Please save the trees
Letter to the editor: Please save the trees

  • Updated
Please save the trees

Editor,

I have a concern with a developer that has purchased a wooded lot in my already developed neighborhood.

They are clearing all the trees from the lot that is home to many animals including deer, foxes, and red shouldered hawks. When the lot was originally purchased there was a stipulation that they preserve the trees.

They seem to be reading between the lines and say that it doesn’t specifically say what trees or how many. I’ve already contacted the city arborist who attempted to help, but met a dead end.

I just hate to see this beautiful wooded area flattened for only two homes.

Erika Wertz

Concord

