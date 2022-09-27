LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: 'Red wave' needed, Democrats are hypocrite and math of solar power

Save the U.S. with a ‘RED wave’

Editor,

How much more of the liberal left can we take? The only way to save our United States is a huge RED wave in the midterms.

We see how the puppet in the white house has no backbone and is being controlled by a liberal 20% of his own party. He truly don’t know the time of day. Where in God’s green earth would you take money from someone who worked hard to pay their own bills and give it to those who refuse to pay their own debt?

Demo-rats say gas prices are falling, yet they are still $2.00 higher than when the empty suit took office. The Looney left blames Putin, but gas was $2.00 higher before the war began. Nothing the rats say can change what real Americans know, Biden is a huge failure and our USA is on fire but his Hitler like speeches only apply more fuel.

Vote all RED to save us and again in 2024. From the County Commission to all senate and house seats or just watch us burn. Republicans are the only hope and I am an Independent. Vote RED.

Grant Eagle,

Concord

Illegal immigrants show Democrats’ hypocrisy

Editor,

Now that illegal immigrants are being transported to sanctuary blue states by red state governors, Democrat mayors and governors are citing the action as “inhumane” and “human trafficking.”

If that’s the case, what do you call the endless action by Biden flying them to points unannounced and at night? Democrat leaders are once again caught in their own lies and hypocrisy.

Floyd Prophet,

Kannapolis

Do the math behind the big headline

Editor,

Solar Field Powers Energy Grid. That sounds impressive doesn't it? From Duke Energy there are two operating solar fields that will power 15,000 homes. WOW!

Now let us use a little math and see where we really are. These two fields occupy 600 acres of land. According to statistics, Charlotte has 338,985 homes (includes apartments). So to power those, 22 chunks of 600 acres each are needed, or 13,200 acres of land. We also need electricity for schools, parks, hospitals, streetlights, airports. Remember we have several large universities, a football stadium, and a soccer stadium. This part could easily be another 13,200 acres of land. Then we have all the business offices, businesses in general like banks, stores, restaurants, tire shops, AND manufacturing plants and warehouses, and everything else a city contains that uses power. These could easily need twice the energy, or 26,400 acres. Now we are using 52,800 acres of land. Duke Energy says it will not be building any more fields in Mecklenberg County, so other counties will give up land.

Keep in mind we are just figuring Charlotte. Mint Hill, Matthews, Harrisburg, Cornelius, are not in the equation. (As an aside, I have read that New York City will need the entire state of Delaware). And we have not added in electric cars.

Solar power has a useful place in producing electricity. I wish the powers that be could just be truthful in efforts to have us believe that solar is what is powering our electricity needs. Solar is not powering our energy grid. We are a long way from that. And, can we really afford the farm acreage needed for this when we have threats of food shortages?

By the way, has anybody looked up the making of fossil fuels? They actually are renewable and the sunshine is a big factor in this process.

We can do a lot to make most of what we use more efficient. Has anyone even touted the idea of smaller cars? Where is the small solar panel that can heat my water? Where is the infrastructure money to make power plants more efficient? Where is the COVID money that was to upgrade school and industry heat and air systems? Do we know of anybody that actually did this?

We need to do pure homework.

Nancy Demeny,

Kannapolis