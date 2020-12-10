Biden's win stops Trump and the radical left

Joe Biden may have won the presidency, but moderates were the true winners of this year's election. The past four years of political polarization will come to an end with this Congress and presidency.

The response to President Trump’s election, a party outsider before his election, saw radical progressives gain power, support, and authority amongst the Democratic leadership. Their power solely came as a response to Trump’s own radical ideas and only further polarized a tense nation. Trump may be leaving office, but the Republican Party still holds a majority in the Senate and took seats away from the Democrats in the House, along with a majority of gubernatorial elections that elected Republican governors.

Progressives were too focused on seeing Trump leave office that they neglected local elections. They gained the presidency, but there is no doubt that they lost this election.

The Squad will lose their power to influence legislation within the Democratic Party, as the leadership will seek to provide more moderate solutions that can be passed through a Republican Senate.

This election may have been the downfall of Trump, but it also the downfall of radical progressives and their agenda.

Garrison Clapp

Midland