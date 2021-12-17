Congratulations to Dr. A, two-time Principal of the Year

Serving as a high school principal is one of the most challenging jobs in today’s world. Dr Auerbach is the first to give the members of his team the credit they deserve, but it takes a true leader to choose the staff and inspire them to be great. He is also the chief cheerleader in motivating the students.He certainly has earned the respect of the community as he has led Concord High to improved academic performance, success in athletics, and a great cultural arts program. These efforts have resulted in a proud school spirit. He is a great representative of the thousands of outstanding educators who serve us every day. Thank you Dr. Auerbach.